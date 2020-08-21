VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Gold Corp. (TSX-V:GTT) (the “Company” or “GT Gold”) is pleased to provide notice that a National Instrument 43-101 technical report (“NI 43-101” or “Technical Report”) has been filed with Canadian securities regulators to support the maiden mineral resource estimate (“Mineral Resource”) for the Saddle North project (“Saddle North”) on the Company’s 100%-owned Tatogga property, located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada.
Paul Harbidge, President and CEO stated, “We are delighted to file the technical report in support of the previously disclosed maiden mineral resources for Saddle North, which marks another significant step for the company. An updated sensitivity analysis supports the presence of the continuous higher-grade core of mineralization, which has the potential to drive the value for our next key milestone, the Preliminary Economic Study”.
Highlights:
The Preliminary Economic Assessment is underway and will examine mining options, which are made possible by the size, grade and mineral distribution in the deposit. These will include:
The Technical Report, dated effective August 20, 2020, is titled " NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Saddle North Copper-Gold Project" and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).The Technical Report was authored by Richard Flynn, P.Geo., Principal, Next Mine Consulting Ltd., who is a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101, is independent of the Company and has reviewed and approved the disclosure regarding the resource estimate for GT Gold disclosed herein.
The Mineral Resource and Technical Report for the Saddle North gold-rich copper porphyry system is founded on the geological model completed in Q1 2020 (see press release dated April 28, 2020).
Saddle North Mineral Resource Estimate
The open pit and underground mine shape constrained Mineral Resources are summarized below in Table 1.
Table 1: Saddle North Mineral Resource
|Tatogga Project Saddle North Mineral Resources Amenable to Open Pit Mining Methods
|NSR cut-off $9.00/t (0.13 % CuEq)
|Average Grade
|Contained Metal
|Material Type
|Category
|Tonnes
|Cu
|Au
|Ag
|NSR
|CuEq
|Cu
|Au
|Ag
|NSR
|CuEq
|(Mt)
|(%)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|($/t)
|(%)
|(M lb)
|(koz)
|(koz)
|$M
|(M lb)
|Transition
|Indicated
|21
|0.15
|0.16
|0.5
|17.09
|0.24
|72
|108
|340
|364
|112
|Inferred
|13
|0.20
|0.12
|0.6
|19.23
|0.27
|58
|49
|260
|250
|76
|Fresh
|Indicated
|196
|0.26
|0.30
|0.7
|30.15
|0.42
|1,105
|1,906
|4,210
|5,903
|1,808
|Inferred
|241
|0.22
|0.25
|0.5
|25.48
|0.35
|1,174
|1,907
|4,090
|6,129
|1,877
|Total
|Indicated
|217
|0.25
|0.29
|0.7
|28.87
|0.40
|1,177
|2,014
|4,550
|6,267
|1,920
|Inferred
|254
|0.22
|0.24
|0.5
|25.16
|0.35
|1,232
|1,956
|4,350
|6,379
|1,953
|Tatogga Project Saddle North Mineral Resources Amenable to Underground Mining Methods
|Within NSR $16/t cut-off (0.22% CuEq) Bulk Tonnage Underground Mining Shape
|Average Grade
|Contained Metal
|Material Type
|Category
|Tonnes
|Cu
|Au
|Ag
|NSR
|CuEq
|Cu
|Au
|Ag
|NSR
|CuEq
|(Mt)
|(%)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|($/t)
|(%)
|(M lb)
|(koz)
|(koz)
|$M
|(M lb)
|Fresh
|Indicated
|81
|0.35
|0.56
|1.2
|47.14
|0.65
|632
|1,457
|3,030
|3,814
|1,168
|Inferred
|289
|0.27
|0.38
|0.8
|34.30
|0.48
|1,750
|3,499
|7,290
|9,922
|3,039
|Tatogga Project Saddle North for Combined Mining Methods
|Average Grade
|Contained Metal
|Material Type
|Category
|Tonnes
|Cu
|Au
|Ag
|NSR
|CuEq
|Cu
|Au
|Ag
|NSR
|CuEq
|(Mt)
|(%)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|($/t)
|(%)
|(M lb)
|(koz)
|(koz)
|$M
|(M lb)
|Total
|Indicated
|298
|0.28
|0.36
|0.8
|33.83
|0.47
|1,809
|3,471
|7,580
|10,081
|3,088
|Inferred
|543
|0.25
|0.31
|0.7
|30.03
|0.42
|2,982
|5,455
|11,640
|16,301
|4,992
Notes to Table 1:
Figure 1: Grade-Tonnage Curve for Open Pit Resource at NSR Cut-Offs
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5bc64c2-eac8-49fa-a52b-4f978d39fa2e
Figure 2: Grade-Tonnage Curve for Underground Resource at NSR Cut-Offs
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7859905e-4f06-4c55-9f04-d4eec53a62e8
Table 2: Open Pit Mineral Resource Sensitivity to changes in NSR Cut-Off.
|Saddle North Open Pit Mineral Resource Sensitivity to NSR Cut-Off Changes
|Category
|NSR
|Average Grade
|Contained
|Cut-Off
|Tonnes
|Cu
|Au
|Cu
|Au
|($/t)
|(Mt)
|(%)
|(g/t)
|(M lb)
|(koz)
|Indicated
|7.50
|222
|0.24
|0.28
|1,183
|2,027
|9.00
|217
|0.25
|0.29
|1,177
|2,014
|10.50
|210
|0.25
|0.30
|1,164
|1,992
|12.00
|201
|0.26
|0.30
|1,144
|1,959
|13.50
|187
|0.27
|0.32
|1,109
|1,908
|15.00
|171
|0.28
|0.34
|1,064
|1,845
|20.00
|131
|0.32
|0.39
|923
|1,645
|25.00
|97
|0.36
|0.46
|773
|1,423
|30.00
|70
|0.41
|0.53
|628
|1,202
|35.00
|55
|0.44
|0.60
|531
|1,054
|40.00
|44
|0.47
|0.66
|452
|927
|50.00
|24
|0.55
|0.84
|291
|650
|60.00
|15
|0.59
|1.01
|195
|487
|Inferred
|7.50
|261
|0.22
|0.24
|1,243
|1,979
|9.00
|254
|0.22
|0.24
|1,232
|1,957
|10.50
|244
|0.23
|0.25
|1,215
|1,927
|12.00
|229
|0.23
|0.26
|1,181
|1,878
|13.50
|216
|0.24
|0.26
|1,146
|1,829
|15.00
|200
|0.25
|0.27
|1,099
|1,765
|20.00
|129
|0.30
|0.34
|851
|1,417
|25.00
|83
|0.35
|0.42
|646
|1,126
|30.00
|59
|0.39
|0.50
|511
|945
|35.00
|43
|0.43
|0.59
|407
|809
|40.00
|33
|0.45
|0.65
|327
|692
|50.00
|18
|0.51
|0.82
|202
|475
|60.00
|11
|0.55
|0.97
|134
|344
Notes to Table 2: See above notes for Table 1
Silver has been ignored in the sensitivity analysis below, in tables 2 and 3 for simplicity of reporting
Table 3: Underground Mineral Resource Sensitivity to changes in NSR Cut-Off.
|Saddle North Underground Mineral Resource Sensitivity to NSR Cut-Off Changes
|Category
|UG Shape
|Average Grade
|Contained
|NSR
|Tonnes
|Cu
|Au
|Cu
|Au
|($/t)
|(Mt)
|(%)
|(g/t)
|(M lb)
|(koz)
|Indicated
|16.00
|81
|0.35
|0.56
|632
|1,457
|20.00
|71
|0.38
|0.62
|598
|1,406
|25.00
|65
|0.40
|0.65
|574
|1,368
|40.00
|46
|0.45
|0.78
|462
|1,161
|50.00
|34
|0.48
|0.89
|362
|973
|60.00
|23
|0.51
|1.01
|258
|747
|Inferred
|16.00
|289
|0.27
|0.38
|1,750
|3,499
|20.00
|228
|0.31
|0.44
|1,563
|3,212
|25.00
|188
|0.34
|0.48
|1,397
|2,930
|40.00
|93
|0.40
|0.64
|824
|1,911
|50.00
|46
|0.45
|0.80
|457
|1,177
|60.00
|23
|0.49
|0.95
|249
|702
Notes to Table 3: See above notes for Table 1
Data Verification
The data described above is supported by using industry standard QA/QC procedures consisting of the insertion of certified standards and blanks into the sample stream and utilizing certified independent analytical laboratories for all assays. Historical QA/QC data and methodology on the project were reviewed and are summarized in the NI 43-101 Technical Report. The qualified person detected minor but no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data.
All geological data used in the mineral resource estimate was reviewed and verified by Richard Flynn, P.Geo, of Next Mine Consulting Ltd. who made two site visits in June of 2020. Site visits included:
Qualified Person
In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Michael Skead, FAusIMM, Vice President Projects, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.
Risk Factors
GT Gold is aware this project is subject to the same types of risks that large base metal projects experience at an early stage of development in northern British Columbia. The Company has engaged experienced management and specialized consultants to identify, manage and mitigate those risks. However, the types of risks will change as the project evolves and more information becomes available.
About GT Gold
GT Gold is focused on exploring for base and precious metals in the geologically prolific terrain of British Columbia’s renowned Golden Triangle. The Company’s flagship asset is the wholly-owned, 46,827 hectare Tatogga property, located near Iskut, British Columbia, upon which it made two significant discoveries in 2017 and 2018 at its Saddle prospect: a precious metal rich vein system at Saddle South and a gold-rich copper porphyry system at Saddle North.
