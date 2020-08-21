AB Linas Agro Group received the notification from Tomas Tumėnas on disposal of voting rights (see attachment). The reason for crossing the threshold – changes in legal regulation. The declared threshold that was crossed – 5%.
For more information please contact Finance Director Mažvydas Šileika, mob. +370 619 19 403, e-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt.
