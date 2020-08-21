(Oslo, 21 August 2020) Saga Tankers ASA (“Saga”, OSE: SAGA) reported a net asset value (NAV) of NOK 272 million end of the second quarter 2020, corresponding to NOK 1.02 per outstanding share, excluding minority interests and with Vallhall valued at book value.

By the end of the second quarter, Saga had a cash balance of NOK 117 million. All long-term debt are related to the real estate owned by Vallhall (Saga’s ownership is 55%).

The Board of Directors intends to make a resolution of a dividend distribution of NOK 0.1 per share, corresponding to NOK 26.7 million.

Such resolution to distribute dividend is expected to be passed within a few days, following the registration of the authorization in Brønnøysund Register Centre, granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting in June. Further information on such resolution, including key information on the cash dividend, will be given in due course.

Saga has during the quarter sold 4 million shares in Vistin Pharma ASA at NOK 12.5 per share, corresponding to a gain of NOK 22 million compared to the book value end of first quarter.

Saga distributed a dividend of NOK 0.1 per share during the second quarter, corresponding to a total dividend distribution of NOK 26.7million.

The net market value of shares held in SD Standard Drilling Plc and the remaining shares in Vistin Pharma ASA increased by approx. NOK 10 million, classified as net gain from available for sale assets. In addition Saga has received NOK 2.3 million in dividends from Vistin Pharma ASA.

Saga has during the quarter invested NOK 24 million in Kongsberg Automotive ASA. This investment, classified as financial assets at fair value, has in the second quarter an accumulated gain of NOK 14 million (realized and unrealized).

Saga has not made any other adjustments in the portfolio classified as financial assets available for sale during the quarter.

Key figures

NOK 1000 Apr-Jun 2020 Apr-Jun 2019 Jan-Jun 2020 Jan-Jun 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating revenues 54 219 4 537 10 340 27 833 Operating profit (-loss) before depreciation (EBITDA) (1) 50 114 -4 958 -48 472 17 796 Operating profit/(-loss) (EBIT) (2) 49 262 -5 713 -50 047 16 284 Net profit/(-loss) 49 080 -5 941 -50 534 15 826 Total comprehensive income 49 080 -5 941 -50 534 15 826 Value adjusted equity per share (NOK) (3) 1,02 1,19 1,02 1,19 Basic and diluted earnings per share NOK 0,18 -0,02 -0,20 0,05 (1) EBITDA can be calculated from the statement of income by deducting interest income, interest expenses and depreciation from the profit/(loss) before taxes. (2) EBIT can be calculated from the statement of income by deducting interest income and interest expenses from the profit/(loss) before taxes. (3) Value adjusted equity has been calculated through application of market value for assets and liabilities traded in quoted markets, and book value for other assets and liabilities. As traded assets and liabilities are carried at fair value in the balance sheet, the VAE per share equals total equity excluding non-controlling interests per outstanding share.





Key balance sheet figures as of 30 June 2020:

TNOK Share of total Fixed assets 89 523 25 % Available-for-sale financial assets 113 175 32 % Current assets 155 340 43 % Total assets 358 038 100 % Available-for-sale financial assets Fair value TNOK No of shares Ownership SD Standard Drilling Plc 78 326 105 846 245 18,4 % Vistin Pharma ASA 27 754 2 284 280 5,15 % Other investments 7 094 Total 113 175





































Financial assets are adjusted to market value according to IFRS. Vallhall Arena is a subsidiary.

By end of second quarter the main investments in Saga Tankers ASA were:



SD Standard Drilling Plc (18.4% ownership):

At the end of the second quarter, the company owned 100% of 4 large-size PSV’s and had ownership and economic exposure in 9 mid-size PSV’s bringing the total fleet of part and/or fully owned vessels to 13. This includes one medium size vessel that are sold but leased back on a 1 year bare boat contract. In 2020 the company has in total invested USD 36.74 million, including working capital for a 33.3% ownership in a new built Eco Design VLCC(“VLCC”). The VLCC was acquired for USD 106 million and delivered directly from the yard, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co in Korea, end of January 2020. SDSD has since then received USD 19.67 million as the ship owning company has secured a senior secured loan facility of up to USD 60 million.

For further information: www.standard-drilling.com

Vistin Pharma ASA (5.15% ownership):

Vistin Pharma is a holding company for Vistin Pharma AS and Vistin Trading AS. Vistin Pharma AS is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).

For further information: www.vistin.com

Vallhall (55% ownership):

Vallhall Arena is Oslo’s largest indoor arena, centrally located at Helsfyr in Oslo with good public transportation connections. Several hotels are also located close to the arena. The arena was built in 2001. The size of the arena is about 9 000 square meter. The arena is well-known for its high quality and is used by school children, as well as professionals. The arena is also leased out for events such as exhibitions, seminars, concerts and other events requiring facilities that Vallhall Arena can offer.

For more information: www.vallhall.no

For further information, please contact:

CEO Espen Lundaas

+47 92 43 14 17

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

