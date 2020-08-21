



Highlights:

Revenue and underlying EBITDA more than 10% higher than last year

Order book remains healthy at € 2.0 billion

Strong cash position, credit facility unused

Home sales comparable with 2019

Impact Covid-19 effectively absorbed in H1, uncertain impact in the medium term

Expected revenue, underlying EBITDA in 2020 at least equal to 2019

Ton Hillen, Chairman of the Executive Board/CEO Heijmans:

“Over the past few years, Heijmans has made a number of changes and made some critical choices, thanks to which the company is now in good shape. Our efforts and our change of course are now paying off. Thanks to the efforts of all our employees on our project sites or working from home, we have managed to deliver a solid performance in the first half of 2020. Revenues were higher than in the same period last year, while underlying EBITDA has also improved.



Of course, the Covid-19 outbreak has affected us too, in particular because it has been more difficult to obtain materials and labour from outside the Netherlands. This has been particularly evident in the finishing phase of non-residential projects. However, no projects came to a halt, and one way or another we also managed to arrange the availability of people and materials. Nevertheless, the impact of the virus on our business operations remains uncertain. Our medium-term prospects will depend on the speed of economic recovery. Despite all the market challenges, we have a well-filled order book and I am confident about the future.”

Everyone wants clean air, to live in a nice neighbourhood, to work in a good workplace and to be able to travel safely from A to B. By making things better, more sustainable and smarter, Heijmans is creating that healthy living environment. Jan Heijmans started as a road builder in 1923. Today, Heijmans is a stock exchange-listed company that combines activities in property development, building & technology and infrastructure. In addition to this, we work safely and we add value to the places where we are active. This is how we build the spatial contours of tomorrow together with our clients: www.heijmans.nl/en/

