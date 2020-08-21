Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Fitzgerald as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Lundin Energy, effective 1 January 2021.



Daniel Fitzgerald is currently COO of International Petroleum Corporation (IPC) having previously held senior management and operational leadership positions with Lundin Petroleum AB. Following the spin out of IPC, Daniel held the VP Operations and subsequently COO positions within IPC, responsible for operations and investments across their international portfolio. Prior to joining Lundin and IPC, Daniel worked for Shell’s upstream business in the UK in a range of asset and operational leadership positions.

Daniel’s appointment follows the decision by Alex Schneiter, President and CEO of Lundin Energy to step down from the Company and the appointment of Lundin Energy’s current COO Nick Walker, to replace Alex as President and CEO.

Alex Schneiter, President and CEO of Lundin Energy, said:

“I am very pleased to announce Daniel’s appointment as COO. He is well known to the Lundin Group, having previously worked for Lundin Petroleum and now serving successfully as COO with IPC. I have known Daniel since 2014 and his strong technical background and leadership qualities, as well as his knowledge of our assets and people, make him a great candidate for the role. This is a very exciting time for Lundin Energy as we emerge resiliently from this recent oil market cycle; the strong production growth profile to target over 200 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day production, combined with our industry leading low operating cost and sustainably produced barrels, uniquely positions the business for growth and the energy transition.”





