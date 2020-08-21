Chrysalis VCT plc

LEI: 2138009FVDWULSIOX404

21 August 2020

Half-Yearly Report for the six months ended 30 April 2020

Recent performance summary

30 April

2020 30 April

2019 31 October

2019 Pence Pence Pence Net asset value per share 57.00 70.80 67.00 Cumulative dividends paid per share 93.95 86.70 90.70 Total Return

(net asset value per Share plus cumulative dividends) 150.95 157.50 157.70

CHAIRMAN’S STATEMENT



Introduction

Like businesses everywhere, the Board and Manager have had to react to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in order to seek to protect shareholder value as much as possible. In addition, as Shareholders will know from my previous Chairman’s Statements, the Board has been seeking to identify the optimal plan for the future for the Company.

Net asset value and results

At 30 April 2020, the net asset value per share (“NAV”) stood at 57.0p, a decrease of 6.75p (10.1%) since the previous year end of 31 October 2019, after adding back the 3.25p dividend paid on 21 February 2020.

The Total Return (NAV plus cumulative dividends) to Shareholders who invested at the launch of the Company in 2000 is now 150.95p, compared to the original cost (net of income tax relief) of 80.0p per Share.

The loss on activities after taxation for the period was £1.9 million, comprising a revenue profit of nil and a capital loss of £1.9 million.

Venture capital portfolio

Valuations

In reviewing the investment valuations at 30 April 2020, the Board has given full consideration to impact that the coronavirus pandemic is likely to have on the portfolio companies. Overall the adjustments resulted in a decrease in value of £1.8 million.

The main negative movements have been to the three restaurant and catering businesses. Locale Enterprises Limited, the operator of a chain of Italian restaurants in London, was reduced in value by £791,000. The business generates a significant proportion of its income from tourists and so, even when both its restaurants are open again, the business is likely to continue to face significant challenges.

Life’s Kitchen Limited, a provider of event management and catering services in the City of London, has been reduced in value by £200,000. None of its sites are currently operational.

K10 (London) Limited, the operator of a chain of Japanese restaurants also in the City of London, has been fully provided against from a previous valuation of £1,144,000. The company’s sites remain closed and the future for the business is uncertain.

Despite these negative developments, there was some positive news in the case of Enthuse Holdings Limited. The company made a successful acquisition last year, which has been the basis for an uplift in valuation of £711,000.

Portfolio activity

During the period £100,000 of loan stock in Green Star Media Limited was redeemed at par and Fusion Catering Solutions Limited was dissolved.

There were no other disposals from or additions to the venture capital portfolio during the period.

Cash and listed investments

The Company held £2.2 million in cash and other listed investments as at 30 April 2020.

Future Strategy

For some time, two things have been clear: the Company’s investment manager has been and remains unenthusiastic about the investment opportunities available to it under the current VCT rules; and, as previous realisation proceeds have been paid out to Shareholders in special dividends on top of the regular 5p annual dividends, the size of the company has reduced to a level that is becoming increasingly difficult to justify as an independent publicly quoted entity.

A number of options were explored by the Board. In the end, the Board has concluded that it is in the best interests of Shareholders generally to undertake an orderly wind up of the Company using the VCT winding up regulations. These relax the usual restrictions on VCT investing; this relaxation which may assist in recovering value from the investments. The Board will now draw up proposals and make a recommendation to Shareholders to that effect. The process involves putting the Company into members’ voluntary liquidation with cash proceeds from realisations being distributed to Shareholders as they occur. In this way, as distributions are made, each Shareholder will be able to decide where and how to invest the proceeds to suit their own interests, whether in the VCT universe or outside it. The Board anticipates that the winding up process will take some time to complete to ensure that optimal value is extracted for Shareholders.

The Board are now working on formal proposals for Shareholders to consider and approve, if they see fit. A Shareholder Circular will be prepared setting out the full details of the proposals which will be sent to all Shareholders in due course and a vote taken at a General Meeting.

The main resolution will require 75% of those voting to vote in favour of the proposals. If Shareholders approve this step, then a liquidator will be appointed and the business will cease to be a listed entity on the London Stock Exchange. All proceeds of future realisations will be distributed in a timely and practical manner to Shareholders.

Share buybacks

In view of the above, the Board has reviewed the operation of the Company’s buyback policy, which has necessarily been in abeyance so far this financial year.

Following this announcement, the Board has agreed to operate an arrangement whereby the Company will buy back shares that become available in the market at a discount of approximately 25% to the latest published NAV (equivalent to 42.7p per share based on the NAV of 57.0p announced today) . The Board will closely monitor demand and may adjust or suspend the policy if they see fit. In any event, share buybacks will be suspended when the Company publishes full proposals to go into members’ voluntary liquidation.

Any Shareholders wishing to either acquire more shares, or to sell existing holdings in the Company, are recommended to contact the Company’s broker, Nplus1 Singer Capital Markets.

Dividend

The Board intends to continue to pay the usual level of interim dividend. A dividend of 1.75p per share will be paid on 30 September 2020 to Shareholders on the register at 11 September 2020.

Outlook

The coronavirus pandemic has presented significant challenges to several of the portfolio companies and will continue to do so for some time. The investment manager is providing support to these businesses to the extent it can, seeking to preserve value for Shareholders.

Some of the Company’s larger investments have been less exposed to the direct impact of the pandemic and have reasonable prospects of delivering successful outcomes in an orderly realisation of the portfolio.

I look forward to presenting full proposals to Shareholders, along with the details of the Board’s recommendation, in the coming months.

Martin Knight

Chairman

SUMMARY OF INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

as at 30 April 2020

Cost Valuation Valuation

movement

in

the period % of

portfolio

by value £’000 £’000 £’000 Top ten venture capital investments Coolabi Group Limited 3,456 5,144 - 31.6% Enthuse Holdings Limited 56 2,625 711 16.1% Zappar Limited 300 1,627 - 10.0% Cambridge Mechatronics Limited 366 1,172 - 7.2% Driver Require Limited 520 927 (278) 5.7% Locale Enterprises Limited 2,513 920 (791) 5.7% Green Star Media Limited 550 697 67 4.3% IX Group Limited 250 524 (1) 3.2% Life’s Kitchen Limited 500 200 (200) 1.2% Triaster limited 71 155 - 01.0% 8,582 13,991 (492) 86.0% Other venture capital investments 2,403 70 (1,171) 0.5% Other investments Impact Healthcare REIT Plc* 750 695 (108) 4.3% 11,735 14,756 (1,771) 90.8% Cash at bank and in hand 1,500 9.2% Total investments 16,256 100.0%

All venture capital investments are unquoted unless otherwise stated.

*Listed and traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

SUMMARY OF INVESTMENT MOVEMENTS

for the six months ended 30 April 2020

Disposals

Cost Value at

1 Nov 2019 Disposal

proceeds Gain/

(loss)

against

cost Total

realised

gains £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Venture capital investments Green Star Media Limited 100 100 100 - - Dissolution/liquidation Fusion Catering Solutions Limited 75 - - (75) - 175 100 100 (75) -

UNAUDITED INCOME STATEMENT

for the six months ended 30 April 2020





Six months ended

30 Apr 2020



Six months ended

30 Apr 2019 Year

ended

31 Oct

2019 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Total £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Income 167 - 167 248 - 248 446 Net gains/(losses) on investments - realised - - - - 1 1 (13) - unrealised - (1,771) (1,771) - 231 231 375 167 (1,771) (1,604) 248 232 480 808 Investment management fees (39) (118) (157) (44) (132) (176) (345) Performance incentive fees - - - - - - - Other expenses (135) (23) (158) (138) - (138) (280) Return on ordinary activities before taxation (7) (1,911) (1,918) 66 100 166 183 Tax on total comprehensive

income and ordinary activities 7 (7) - (2) 2 - - Return attributable to equity shareholders - (1,918) (1,918) 64 102 166 183 Return per Share - (6.7p) (6.7p) 0.2p 0.4p 0.6p 0.6p

The total column within the Income Statement represents the profit and loss account of the Company. No operations were acquired or discontinued during the period.



A Statement of Total Recognised Gains and Losses has not been prepared as all gains and losses are recognised in the Income Statement as noted above.

UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEET

as at 30 April 2020

30 Apr

2020 30 Apr

2019 31 Oct

2019 £’000 £’000 £’000 Fixed assets Investments 14,756 17,123 16,627 Current assets Debtors 34 129 46 Cash at bank and in hand 1,500 3,253 2,477 1,544 3,382 2,523 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (54) (65) (69) Net current assets 1,481 3,317 2,454 Net assets 16,237 20,440 19,081 Capital and reserves Called up share capital 284 288 284 Capital redemption reserve 104 100 104 Share premium 1,478 1,478 1,478 Merger reserve 529 529 529 Special reserve - 127 - Capital reserve - realised 9,107 11,283 10,113 Capital reserve - unrealised 4,186 6,049 6,024 Revenue reserve 549 586 549 Equity shareholders’ funds 16,237 20,440 19,081 Net asset value per share 57.0p 70.8p 67.0p

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

for the six months ended 30 April 2020

Share

Capital Capital

Redemption

reserve



Share

premium Merger

reserve Special

reserve Capital reserve -realised Capital reserve -unrealised Revenue

reserve Total £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 At 1 November 2018 290 98 1,478 529 406 12,222 5,782 522 21,327 Total comprehensive income - - - - - (277) 375 85 183 Transfers between reserves - - - - (70) 203 (133) - - Transactions with owners Purchase of own shares (6) 6 - - (336) - - - (336) Dividends paid - - - - - (2,035) - (58) (2,093) At 31 October 2019 284 104 1,478 529 - 10,113 6,024 549 19,081 Total comprehensive income - - - - - (147) (1,771) - (1,918) Transfers between reserves - - - - - 67 (67) - - Transactions with owners - - - Purchase of own shares - - - - - - - - Dividends paid - - - - - (926) - - (926) At 30 April 2020 284 104 1,478 529 - 9,107 4,186 549 16,237

UNAUDITED CASH FLOW STATEMENT



for the six months ended 30 April 2020

Six months ended

30 Apr 2020 Six months

ended

30 Apr 2019 Year

ended

31 Oct 2019 £’000 £’000 £’000 Cash flows from operating activities Return on ordinary activities before taxation (1,918) 166 183 Losses/(gains) on investments 1,771 (232) (362) (Increase)/decrease in other debtors 11 (27) 55 (Decrease)/increase in other creditors (15) (53) 9 Net cash outflow from operating activities (151) (146) (115) Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from disposal of investments 100 689 1,415 Purchase of investments - - (100) Net cash inflow from investing activities 100 689 1,315 Net cash inflow before financing activities (52) 543 1,200 Cash flows from financing activities Equity dividends paid (926) (940) (2,092) Purchase of own shares - (113) (394) Net cash outflow from financing activities (926) (1,053) (2,486) Decrease in cash (977) (510) (1,286) Net movement in cash Beginning of the period 2,477 3,763 3,763 Net cash outflow (977) (510) (1,286) End of the period 1,500 3,253 2,477

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1.General information

Chrysalis VCT plc (“the Company”) is a Venture Capital Trust established under the legislation introduced in the Finance Act 1995 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom and incorporated in England and Wales.

2.Accounting policies

Basis of accounting

The unaudited half-yearly results cover the six months to 30 April 2020 and have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies set out in the annual accounts for the year ended 31 October 2019 and in accordance with the Financial Reporting Standard 102 (“FRS 102”) and in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice “Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies” revised November 2014 (“SORP”).

3.The comparative figures were in respect of the six months ended 30 April 2019 and the year ended 31 October 2019 respectively.

4.Basic and diluted return per Share

Six months ended

30 Apr

2020 Six months

ended

30 Apr

2019 Year

ended

31 Oct

2019 Return per Share based on: Net revenue return for the period (£’000) - 64 85 Capital return per Share based on: Net capital gain for the period (£’000) (1,918) 102 98 Weighted average number of Shares 28,472,025 28,970,909 28,824,085

5.Basic and diluted net asset value per share

30 Apr

2020 30 Apr

2019 31 Oct

2019 Net asset value per share based on: Net assets (£’000) 16,237 20,440 19,081 Number of shares in issue at the period end 28,472,025 28,860,025 28,472,025 Net asset value per share 57.0p 70.8p 67.0p





6.Called up share capital

Shares

in issue £’000 Period ended 30 April 2020 28,472,025 284 Period ended 30 April 2019 28,860,025 288 Year ended 31 October 2019 28,472,025 284





7.Reserves

The special reserve is available to the Company to enable the purchase of its own shares in the market without affecting its ability to pay dividends, and also allows the Company to make transfers between reserves to offset realised capital losses arising on disposals and impairments.

Distributable reserves are calculated as follows:





Six months ended

30 Apr 2020 Six months

ended

30 Apr 2019 Year

ended

31 Oct 2019 £’000 £’000 £’000 Special reserve - 127 - Capital reserve - realised 9,107 11,283 10,113 Revenue reserve 549 586 549 Merger reserve – distributable element 275 276 275 Unrealised losses – excluding unrealised unquoted gains (2,907) (688) (838) 7,024 11,584 10,099

8.Risks and uncertainties

Under the Disclosure and Transparency Directive, the Board is required in the Company’s half year results to report on principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company over the remainder of the financial year.

The Board has concluded that the key risks facing the Company over the remainder of the financial period are as follows:

-investment risk associated with investing in small and immature businesses; and

-failure to maintain approval as a VCT.

In both cases, the Board is satisfied with the Company’s approach to these risks.

As a VCT, the Company is forced to have significant exposure to relatively immature businesses. This risk is mitigated to some extent by holding a diversified portfolio. The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been significant on some portfolio companies and, in many cases, the VCT regulations restrict the Company from making further investment into these business so the Manager seeks to provide whatever other support they can to these businesses, including encouraging them to take advantage of government support that may be available.

The Company’s compliance with the VCT regulations is continually monitored by the Administration Manager, who regularly reports to the Board on the current position. The Company also retains Philip Hare and Associates LLP to provide regular reviews and advice in this area. The Board considers that this approach reduces the risk of a breach of the VCT regulations to a minimal level.

9.Going concern

The Company has sufficient financial resources at the period end, and holds a reasonably diversified portfolio of investments. As a consequence, the Directors believe that the Company is reasonably well placed to manage its business risks successfully despite the current uncertain economic outlook.

The Directors confirm that they are satisfied that the Company has adequate resources to continue in business for the foreseeable future. For this reason, they believe that the Company continues to be a going concern and that it is appropriate to apply the going concern basis in preparing the financial statements.

10.The Directors confirm that, to the best of their knowledge, the half yearly financial statements have been prepared in accordance with FRS 104 Interim Financial Reporting and the Half-Yearly Report includes a fair review of the information required by:

-DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements, and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

-DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the entity during that period, and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual report that could do so.

11.The unaudited financial statements set out herein do not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 and have not been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The figures for the year ended 31 October 2019 have been extracted from the financial statements for that year, which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies; the Independent Auditor’s Report on those financial statements was unqualified.

12.Copies of the unaudited half yearly report will be sent to Shareholders shortly. Further copies can be obtained from the Company’s registered office and will be available for download from www.chrysalisvct.co.uk.