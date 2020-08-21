HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21.8.2020 AT 9:30

Changes in Huhtamaki’s Global Executive Team

Clay Dunn, (63), President, North America business segment has decided to retire at the end of 2020 after successfully leading Huhtamaki’s business in North America since 2005. Ann O’Hara, (49), MBA, BSE (Chemical Engineering), has been appointed President, North America business segment and a member of the Global Executive Team. Ann will join Huhtamaki on November 1, 2020 and will assume the role of President, North America on January 1, 2021 following a two-month transition period with Clay Dunn.

”I would like to thank Clay for his outstanding contribution to Huhtamaki over the past 15 years,” says Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO of Huhtamaki. “Under Clay’s leadership Huhtamaki’s turnover in the United States has essentially doubled, passing the USD 1 billion milestone in 2014. During this time the segment’s product portfolio has expanded to include drink cups, pressed paper plates and folded carton products, allowing the company to serve a significantly larger and growing market. Clay also successfully led the two largest investment projects in the Group’s history, namely the building of our state-of-the art manufacturing units in Batavia, Ohio and Goodyear, Arizona,“ Charles Héaulmé continues. “On behalf of the whole Huhtamaki team, I wish him a well-deserved, happy retirement.”

Ann O’Hara joins Huhtamaki after a series of significant general management roles at major multinational companies such as Intertek Group, Amcor and General Electric. In the packaging industry Ann held several leadership roles with Amcor in Australia and North America. Her most recent position was Vice President and General Manager, Rigid Plastic Diversified Products for North America. Prior to Amcor, Ann worked with General Electric in the U.S. and Sweden, with McKinsey & Company in the U.S. and Germany, and with Procter & Gamble in the U.S., Argentina and China.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Ann to Huhtamaki and the Global Executive Team,” says Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO of Huhtamaki. ”She has an impressive record of leading both businesses and people, and I am convinced she has the experience, drive and capability to further grow our business in North America,” he continues.

“I am honored to join the Huhtamaki team given the company’s substantial history, its current leadership and refreshed values and direction,” says Ann O’Hara, newly appointed President of Huhtamaki North America. “Clay has positioned the business well with building a strong team, completing the significant organic investments and adeptly navigating the current market challenges. I look forward to working with the North America team to take the business into its next chapter.”

Following the aforementioned changes, the members of the Global Executive Team are as of January 1, 2021:

Charles Héaulmé (chairman), President and CEO;

Arup Basu, President, Flexible Packaging;

Eric Le Lay, President, Fiber and Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania;

Ann O’Hara, President, North America;

Thomas Geust, Chief Financial Officer;

Thomasine Kamerling, Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Communications;

Marina Madanat, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development;

Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel;

Teija Sarajärvi, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety; and

Antti Valtokari, Executive Vice President, IT and Process Performance;



