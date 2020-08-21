Efecte Plc -- Managers transactions -- 21.8.2020 at 10.15

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Schneider, Peter

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Efecte

LEI: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34_20200819195952_15

Transaction date: 2020-08-19

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000282868

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details



(1): Volume: 500 Unit price: 6.75 EUR

(2): Volume: 24 Unit price: 6.75 EUR

(3): Volume: 325 Unit price: 6.75 EUR

(4): Volume: 257 Unit price: 6.75 EUR

(5): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.75 EUR

(6): Volume: 394 Unit price: 6.75 EUR

(7): Volume: 75 Unit price: 6.80 EUR

(8): Volume: 300 Unit price: 6.80 EUR

(9): Volume: 359 Unit price: 6.80 EUR

(10): Volume: 352 Unit price: 6.75 EUR

(11): Volume: 498 Unit price: 6.75 EUR

(12): Volume: 476 Unit price: 6.85 EUR

(13): Volume: 10 Unit price: 6.85 EUR

(14): Volume: 152 Unit price: 6.85 EUR

(15): Volume: 29 Unit price: 6.85 EUR

(16): Volume: 10 Unit price: 6.85 EUR

(17): Volume: 423 Unit price: 6.85 EUR

(18): Volume: 218 Unit price: 6.70 EUR

(19): Volume: 1,151 Unit price: 6.70 EUR

(20): Volume: 231 Unit price: 6.70 EUR

(21): Volume: 146 Unit price: 6.70 EUR

(22): Volume: 640 Unit price: 6.70 EUR

(23): Volume: 8 Unit price: 6.65 EUR

(24): Volume: 85 Unit price: 6.65 EUR

(25): Volume: 221 Unit price: 6.65 EUR

(26): Volume: 141 Unit price: 6.70 EUR

(27): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 6.70 EUR

(28): Volume: 459 Unit price: 6.70 EUR

(29): Volume: 10 Unit price: 6.75 EUR

(30): Volume: 284 Unit price: 6.75 EUR

(31): Volume: 29 Unit price: 6.75 EUR

(32): Volume: 152 Unit price: 6.75 EUR

(33): Volume: 150 Unit price: 6.75 EUR

(34): Volume: 125 Unit price: 6.75 EUR

(35): Volume: 541 Unit price: 6.65 EUR

(36): Volume: 33 Unit price: 6.65 EUR

(37): Volume: 300 Unit price: 6.65 EUR

(38): Volume: 726 Unit price: 6.65 EUR

(39): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.75 EUR

(40): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.75 EUR

(41): Volume: 1,400 Unit price: 6.75 EUR

(42): Volume: 800 Unit price: 6.75 EUR

(43): Volume: 125 Unit price: 6.75 EUR

(44): Volume: 175 Unit price: 6.75 EUR

(45): Volume: 500 Unit price: 6.75 EUR

(46): Volume: 39 Unit price: 6.80 EUR

(47): Volume: 681 Unit price: 6.80 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(47): Volume: 14,854 Volume weighted average price: 6.736 EUR

Further inquiries:

Taru Mäkinen

CFO

Efecte Plc

taru.makinen@efecte.com

+358 40 507 1085

Certified Adviser:

Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps service organizations digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to global players in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.