Efecte Plc -- Managers transactions -- 21.8.2020 at 10.15
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Schneider, Peter
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Efecte
LEI: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34_20200819195952_15
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-08-19
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000282868
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 500 Unit price: 6.75 EUR
(2): Volume: 24 Unit price: 6.75 EUR
(3): Volume: 325 Unit price: 6.75 EUR
(4): Volume: 257 Unit price: 6.75 EUR
(5): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.75 EUR
(6): Volume: 394 Unit price: 6.75 EUR
(7): Volume: 75 Unit price: 6.80 EUR
(8): Volume: 300 Unit price: 6.80 EUR
(9): Volume: 359 Unit price: 6.80 EUR
(10): Volume: 352 Unit price: 6.75 EUR
(11): Volume: 498 Unit price: 6.75 EUR
(12): Volume: 476 Unit price: 6.85 EUR
(13): Volume: 10 Unit price: 6.85 EUR
(14): Volume: 152 Unit price: 6.85 EUR
(15): Volume: 29 Unit price: 6.85 EUR
(16): Volume: 10 Unit price: 6.85 EUR
(17): Volume: 423 Unit price: 6.85 EUR
(18): Volume: 218 Unit price: 6.70 EUR
(19): Volume: 1,151 Unit price: 6.70 EUR
(20): Volume: 231 Unit price: 6.70 EUR
(21): Volume: 146 Unit price: 6.70 EUR
(22): Volume: 640 Unit price: 6.70 EUR
(23): Volume: 8 Unit price: 6.65 EUR
(24): Volume: 85 Unit price: 6.65 EUR
(25): Volume: 221 Unit price: 6.65 EUR
(26): Volume: 141 Unit price: 6.70 EUR
(27): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 6.70 EUR
(28): Volume: 459 Unit price: 6.70 EUR
(29): Volume: 10 Unit price: 6.75 EUR
(30): Volume: 284 Unit price: 6.75 EUR
(31): Volume: 29 Unit price: 6.75 EUR
(32): Volume: 152 Unit price: 6.75 EUR
(33): Volume: 150 Unit price: 6.75 EUR
(34): Volume: 125 Unit price: 6.75 EUR
(35): Volume: 541 Unit price: 6.65 EUR
(36): Volume: 33 Unit price: 6.65 EUR
(37): Volume: 300 Unit price: 6.65 EUR
(38): Volume: 726 Unit price: 6.65 EUR
(39): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.75 EUR
(40): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.75 EUR
(41): Volume: 1,400 Unit price: 6.75 EUR
(42): Volume: 800 Unit price: 6.75 EUR
(43): Volume: 125 Unit price: 6.75 EUR
(44): Volume: 175 Unit price: 6.75 EUR
(45): Volume: 500 Unit price: 6.75 EUR
(46): Volume: 39 Unit price: 6.80 EUR
(47): Volume: 681 Unit price: 6.80 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(47): Volume: 14,854 Volume weighted average price: 6.736 EUR
Further inquiries:
Taru Mäkinen
CFO
Efecte Plc
taru.makinen@efecte.com
+358 40 507 1085
Certified Adviser:
Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210
Efecte Plc
Efecte helps service organizations digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to global players in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.
Efecte Oyj
Espoo, FINLAND
Efecte Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: