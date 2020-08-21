Dublin, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pressure ulcer treatment market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.



The technological advancements in wound care therapy and an increase in the geriatric population are key driving factors in the pressure ulcer treatment market.



Key Market Trends



Foam Dressing Expected to Hold a Major Market Share



Foam dressings are semipermeable polyurethane material used in wound care. Foam dressings are adhesive and non-adhesive dressings and this can be used for a skin graft, surgical and infected wounds, burns, abrasions, lacerations, draining peristomal wounds, and leg ulcers. With the increasing geriatric population, traffic accident cases, and surgeries the demand for foam dressings is expected to increase the growth of the wound care dressings segment.



North America Expected to Hold a Significant Share



North America expected to hold a major market share in the global pressure ulcer treatment market due to the rising geriatric population, increasing the number of cases of pressure ulcers among the geriatric population, and surge in demand for dressings, devices, and sealants in this region. Moreover, the rise in the adoption of advanced technologies in wound care therapy and the presence of well-established healthcare facilities is fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.



The pressure ulcer treatment market in the Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the technological advancements, and developing health care infrastructure.



Competitive Landscape



The pressure ulcers treatment market is fragmented competitive and consists of of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some of the market players are Smith & Nephew plc, Integra Life Sciences, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Cardinal Health, Essity Aktiebolag, 3M Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Acelity L.P, Inc, Coloplast Group.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population and Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.2 Growing Demand for Faster Recovery of Wounds

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Advanced Wound Care Products

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Wound Care Dressings

5.1.1.1 Film Dressings

5.1.1.2 Foams Dressings

5.1.1.3 Hydrogel Dressings

5.1.1.4 Collagen Dressings

5.1.1.5 Others

5.1.2 Active Wound Care Therapies

5.1.2.1 Skin Substitutes

5.1.2.2 Growth Factors

5.1.2.3 Others

5.1.3 Wound Care Devices

5.1.3.1 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

5.1.3.2 Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment

5.1.3.3 Compression Therapy

5.1.3.4 Others

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle-East & Africa

5.2.5 South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Smith & Nephew plc

6.1.2 Integra LifeSciences

6.1.3 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

6.1.4 Molnlycke Health Care AB

6.1.5 Cardinal Health

6.1.6 Essity Aktiebolag

6.1.7 3M Company

6.1.8 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.9 Acelity L.P. Inc.

6.1.10 Coloplast Group



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



