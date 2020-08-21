Dublin, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cryogenic Valves Market: Growth, Trends & Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cryogenic valves market is estimated to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 4%, over the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of the market studied is increasing demand for industrial gases.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Usage in the Oil and Gas Industry
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the World Market
Competitive Landscape
The cryogenic valves market is partially consolidated in nature. Some of the major players in the market include Bray International, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, L&T Valves Limited, and The Weir Group PLC, among others.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Industrial Gases
4.1.2 Growing demand from Chemicals Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Safety Concerns Regarding Operation of Liquefied Gases
4.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Ball Valve
5.1.2 Check Valve
5.1.3 Gate Valve
5.1.4 Globe Valve
5.1.5 Other Product Types
5.2 Gas
5.2.1 Liquid Nitrogen
5.2.2 Liquid Helium
5.2.3 Hydrogen
5.2.4 Oxygen
5.2.5 Other Gases
5.3 End-user Industry
5.3.1 Chemicals
5.3.2 Oil and Gas
5.3.3 Energy and Power
5.3.4 Food and Beverage
5.3.5 Medical
5.3.6 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.4 South America
5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Bac Valves
6.4.2 Bray International
6.4.3 cryocomp
6.4.4 Emerson Electric Co.
6.4.5 Flowserve Corporation
6.4.6 Generant Inc.
6.4.7 Grupo Micromazza
6.4.8 Habonim
6.4.9 HEROSE International
6.4.10 L&T Valves Limited
6.4.11 Meca-Inox
6.4.12 Parker Hannifin Corporation
6.4.13 Powell Valves
6.4.14 SAMSON Controls Inc.
6.4.15 The Weir Group PLC
6.4.16 Velan Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
