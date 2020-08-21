To



NASDAQ Copenhagen Executive Board

www.rd.dk







Company announcement No. 63/2020 - 21 August 2020

Drawing rates for bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S





Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes drawing rates as at 21 August 2020 for the following payment dates.





01 October 2020 (bonds with four annual settling periods), and

11 December 2020 (bonds with two annual settling periods), and

01 January 2021 (bonds with two annual settling periods).





Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk .





Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

