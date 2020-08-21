Dublin, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Forestry Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global forestry software market is poised to grow by $1.36 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the rise in adoption of cloud-based forestry software, adoption of automated forestry management, and digitalization of forest operations.



The study identifies the increasing demand for AI-based forestry as one of the prime reasons driving the forestry software market growth during the next few years. Also, rising adoption of big data in forestry and advances of mobile technology in forestry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The global forestry software market is segmented as below:



By Type

On-premise forestry software

Cloud-based forestry software

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading forestry software market vendors that include:

3LOG Systems Inc.

BCS System Inc.

Creative Information Systems Inc.

Forestry Systems Inc.

Integral UK Ltd.

Mason

Bruce & Girard Inc.

Remsoft

Silvacom Ltd.

Topcon Corp.

Trimble Inc.

Also, the forestry software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



