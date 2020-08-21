Oslo, Norway, 21 August 2020
Vistin Pharma ASA will release its second quarter and first half 2020 results on Friday 28 August 2020. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties on Friday 28 August at 08:30 CEST. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.
The conference call will be held in Norwegian.
The second quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:
Telephone conference:
Confirmation Code:........ 9358318
International Dial-In:........ +44 (0) 2071 928338
Norway, Oslo:................ +47 21563015
United States, New York: +1 6467413167
Webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b48bigg6
For further information, please contact:
Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97053621
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com
Vistin Pharma ASA
Oslo, NORWAY
