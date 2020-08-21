Oslo, Norway, 21 August 2020

Vistin Pharma ASA will release its second quarter and first half 2020 results on Friday 28 August 2020. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties on Friday 28 August at 08:30 CEST. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.

The conference call will be held in Norwegian.

The second quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:

Telephone conference:

Confirmation Code:........ 9358318

International Dial-In:........ +44 (0) 2071 928338

Norway, Oslo:................ +47 21563015

United States, New York: +1 6467413167

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b48bigg6





For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen

CFO

+47 97053621

alexander.karlsen@vistin.com



