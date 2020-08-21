STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – August 21, 2020. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that the portfolio company OssDsign has presented positive interim results from a clinical study where its patented calcium phosphate material is used to restore bone defects in the oral cavity. This is considered to open opportunities for OssDsign's implant technology in new indication areas.

OssDsign develops and manufactures regenerative implants for improved healing of bone defects. The company today presents interim results from a clinical study conducted at the Uppsala University Hospital in 20 patients who undergo sinus augmentation. The purpose of this procedure is to restore deformations due to reduced bone mass in the upper jaw, which in turn can facilitate anchoring of dental implants. Data from a follow-up six months after implantation with OssDsign's calcium phosphate material show new formation of bone and a firm anchoring of the dental implants that were placed during the operation.

OssDsign's patented material has been successfully used in craniofacial applications in more than 1,000 patients. According to the company, the interim results that have become available today show that its regenerative material can also be applied in the oral cavity. The global market for dental membranes and bone replacement materials in and around the oral cavity was valued at USD 610 million in 2018, according to a report from Transparency Market Research.

A detailed outcome of the study will be presented and published in a peer-reviewed medical journal in due course.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Fredrik Järrsten, CFO and deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 496 46 28, e-mail: fredrik.jarrsten@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB



Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.



Karolinska Development has a portfolio of ten companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.



The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com

Attachment