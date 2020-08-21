Dublin, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market by Composition (Oligomers, Monomers, Photoinitiators, Additives), Chemistry (Non-Acrylated Oligoamines, Acrylates), Application, Technology and Region - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global UV curable resins & formulated products market is estimated to be USD 4.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2025.



The market is witnessing moderate growth, owing to increasing application, technological advancements, and growing demand for these resins in the Asia Pacific and South America. UV curable resins are largely used in the coating application. The rapid growth of the market is driven by environmental concerns and increasingly stringent regulations. The need to thermally dry sensitive substrates and the high setting-up cost of the UV coatings plant are some of the restraints for the UV curable resins & formulated products market.



Coatings application segment is expected to lead the UV curable resins & formulated products market during the forecast period



The coatings application segment will continue to lead the UV curable resins & formulated products market, as the physical and chemical properties of the UV chemistry permit excellent gloss and viscosity control, and therefore, the application is easy with minimal or no process issues with VOCs/HAPs. The UV curing technology has outperformed the coatings market growth consistently over a period of time, and have turned out to be an overall sustainable and high growth technology in the coatings industry. This high demand for UV curable coatings is majorly due to its high performance, and excellent environmental & safety profile.



Asia Pacific is the largest market for UV curable resins & formulated products



Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the UV curable resins & formulated products market in 2020. Factors such as evolving environmental & regulatory scenario, increasing consumer awareness (including sensitivity to health and safety), uncertainty about oil price, and pressure from flagship companies willing to improve the environmental performance of their supply chain have led to an increased demand for UV curable resins & formulated products in the Asia Pacific region.



Research Coverage



The report covers the UV curable resins and formulated products market based on composition, chemistry, application and technology, and region. This study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segmentation types. It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.



Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market

4.2 UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market, by Composition

4.3 UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market, by Application, 2019



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Environmental Concerns, Growing Awareness, and Stringent Regulations

5.2.1.2 High Performance of UV Curable Resin Coatings

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Need to Thermally Dry Sensitive Substrates

5.2.2.2 High Setting-Up Cost

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of New Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Grain Raising in Wooden Substrates

5.2.4.2 Environmental Challenges With Regard to Wastewater Discharge

5.2.4.3 Finishing Defects Caused by Incomplete Drying

5.3 UV Cured Resins & Formulated Products Value Chain

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4.6 Impact of COVID-19 on Supply Chain

5.4.7 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.8 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.4.9 Global Electronics Industry and Economic Outlook



6 UV Led Curable Inks & Coatings

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technological Advancements

6.2.1 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps

6.2.2 Arrays

6.2.3 Optics

6.2.4 Cooling

6.3 UV Led Curing Technology, by Industry

6.3.1 Wood

6.3.2 Automotive

6.3.3 Industrial

6.3.4 Printing

6.4 Industry Trends



7 UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market, by Composition

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Oligomers

7.2.1 Oligomers Impart Basic Properties in All Applications

7.3 Monomers

7.3.1 Wide Use of Monomers in Coatings and Inks

7.4 Photoinitiators

7.4.1 Development of Different Photoinitiators Creating Potentials for New Applications

7.5 Additives



8 UV Curable Resins (Oligomers) Market, by Chemistry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Non Acrylates & Oligoamines

8.3.1 Epoxy Acrylates

8.3.2 Polyether/Polyester Acrylates

8.3.3 Urethane Acrylates



9 UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Coatings

9.2.1 Increasing Demand for UV Curable Resins in the Flexible Packaging Industry

9.3 Overprint Varnish

9.3.1 High Demand for Producing Quality Food Packaging System

9.4 Printing Inks

9.4.1 Multiple Benefits of UV Inks Over Other Inks Benefits of UV Inks

9.5 Adhesives

9.5.1 Increasing Production Efficiency and Popularity of UV Adhesives

9.6 3D Printing

9.6.1 Increasing Demand for 3D Printing from Various Industries

9.7 Others



10 UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products Market, by Technology

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Solventborne UV Resins

10.2.1 Wide Use in Automotive Coatings

10.3 100% Solids UV Resins

10.3.1 Durable, Cost-Effective and Less Harmful to the Environment

10.4 Waterborne UV Resins

10.4.1 Easy to Use, Environment Friendly, and Cost Effective

10.5 Powder UV Resins

10.5.1 Eco-Friendly Process Drives the Growth of the Market in this Segment



11 UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 APAC

11.4 Europe

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.3.2 Agreements & Joint Ventures

12.3.3 New Product Development



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Allnex Netherlands B.V.

13.1.1 Business Overview

13.1.2 Products Offered

13.1.3 Recent Developments

13.1.4 SWOT Analysis: Allnex Netherlands B.V.

13.1.5 Winning Imperatives

13.1.6 Current Focus and Strategies

13.1.7 Threat from Competition

13.1.8 Allnex's Right to Win

13.2 Alberdingk Boley GmbH

13.3 BASF SE

13.4 DSM-AGI Corporation

13.5 Covestro AG

13.6 Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

13.7 Miwon Specialty Chemical Co. Ltd.

13.8 Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd.

13.9 IGM Resins

13.10 Other Companies

13.10.1 Siltech Corporation

13.10.2 Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd.

13.10.3 BYK-Chemie GmbH

13.10.4 Deuchem Co. Ltd.

13.10.5 Eternal Chemical Co. Ltd

13.10.6 Toagosei Co. Ltd.

13.10.7 Sartomer Usa LLC

13.10.8 Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation

13.10.9 Soltech Ltd.

13.10.10 CBC Co. Ltd.

13.10.11 Nagase Chemtex Corporation

13.10.12 Rahn AG

