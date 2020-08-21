Crédit Agricole S.A. informs the public that the Amendment A03 to the Universal Registration Document 2019 has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 11th August 2020 under number D. 200168-A03. This document is made available to the public, in accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations and may be consulted in the “URD / Registration Documents & Updates” section of the Company’s website: https://www.credit-agricole.com/en/finance/finance/financial-publications.
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA
Montrouge cedex, FRANCE
