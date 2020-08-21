Dublin, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Surveillance Storage Market by Product (SAN, NAS, DAS, and video recorders), Storage Media (HDD and SSD), Enterprise Size, Application (Commercial, City Surveillance, and Industrial), Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report forecasts the global VSS market to grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2020 to USD 10.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2020-2025.
Major growth factors for the market include the adoption of IP cameras and the demand for video surveillance and its storage to secure public places. On the other hand, the low awareness of the availability of storage technologies and systems may restrain the market growth of the VSS market.
The city surveillance segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period
The VSS market by application is segmented into commercial, defense/military, city surveillance, and industrial. The city surveillance segment is expected to hold the largest market size and highest growth rate during the forecast period. The city surveillance application helps in monitoring traffic, preventing criminal activities at public places, and monitoring suspicious activities at public places. The public places include airports, railway stations, seaports, theaters, playgrounds, and institutes. For monitoring cities, a large number of high-resolution cameras are installed. These high-resolution cameras demand scalable storage that supports the increasing demand for storing video surveillance footages.
The healthcare and pharmaceutical vertical to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period
By vertical, the VSS market is segmented into government and defense, education, BFSI, transportation and logistics, healthcare and pharmaceutical, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, and others (IT and telecommunications, legal, and construction). Among these verticals, the healthcare and pharmaceutical vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Hospital administrators are relying more on video surveillance to protect from false claims against nurses, physicians, and staff. More cameras are being installed to increase viewing areas so that a complete picture of patient-staff interaction can be captured. This contributes to the growth of the VSS market.
Among regions, Asia Pacific to hold the highest market share during the forecast period
The VSS market by region covers North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rapid deployment of VSS solutions for monitoring city traffic and investigating crime scenes, and storing the video surveillance footage either on-premises or in cloud. Major APAC countries such as China, Australia, India, and New Zealand are expected to record high growth rates in this market. The companies such as NetApp, Dell, Cisco, and IBM are expanding their cloud-based storage business in the region due to the availability of IT infrastructure.
Some major technology vendors included in the study on the VSS market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (Cisco), Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi), Dell Inc. (Dell EMC), Honeywell International Inc. (Honeywell), Motorola Solutions company (Avigilon), NetApp, Inc. (NetApp), Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch), Seagate Global (Seagate), Quantum Corporation (Quantum), and Schneider Electric (Schneider Electric).
Key Topics Covered
1 COVID-19 Introduction
1.1 Introduction to COVID-19
1.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment
1.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
2 Introduction
3 Research Methodology
4 Executive Summary
5 Premium Insights
5.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Global Video Surveillance Storage Market
5.2 Market by Vertical, 2020-2025
5.3 Video Surveillance Storage Market: Market Investment Scenario (2020-2025)
5.4 Market Pre and Post COVID-19 Scenario
6 Market Overview and Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Market Dynamics
6.2.1 Drivers
6.2.1.1 Increasing Physical Threats Around the World
6.2.1.2 Increasing Mandates for Video Surveillance Across Industries and Regions
6.2.1.3 IP Cameras Require High Storage Capacities
6.2.1.4 Reduced Cost and High Storage Space of Hard Disk Drives and Solid-State Drives
6.2.2 Restraints
6.2.2.1 Lower Awareness of the Availability of Storage Technologies and Systems
6.2.2.2 Various Video Surveillance Rules in Workplace
6.2.3 Opportunities
6.2.3.1 Growing Funds from Governments and Stakeholders for Developing Smart Cities
6.2.3.2 Impact of Disruptive Technologies on Video Surveillance Systems
6.2.4 Challenges
6.2.4.1 Cybersecurity Threats
6.2.4.2 Demand for Higher Bandwidth Leading to Higher Associated Costs
6.2.4.3 COVID-19 Challenge for the Industry
6.3 Use Cases
6.3.1 Use Case 1: Entertainment
6.3.2 Use Case 2: Government
6.3.3 Use Case 3: Education
6.3.4 Use Case 4: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
6.3.5 Use Case 5: Transportation and Logistics
7 Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Storage Area Network
7.3 Network Attached Storage
7.4 Direct Attached Storage
7.5 Video Recorders
8 Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Storage Media
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hard Disk Drives
8.3 Solid State Drives
9 Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Deployment Mode
9.1 Introduction
9.2 On-Premises
9.3 Cloud
10 Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Enterprise Size
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Large Enterprises
10.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
11 Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Commercial
11.3 Defense/Military
11.4 City Surveillance
11.5 Industrial
12 Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Vertical
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Government and Defense
12.3 Education
12.4 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
12.5 Transportation and Logistics
12.6 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical
12.7 Manufacturing, Energy, and Utilities
12.8 Media and Entertainment
12.9 Retail
12.1 Others
13 Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Region
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.3 Europe
13.4 Asia-Pacific
13.5 Middle East and Africa
13.6 Latin America
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Competitive Scenario
14.2.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements
14.2.2 Partnerships
14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
14.3.1 Visionary Leaders
14.3.2 Innovators
14.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators
14.3.4 Emerging Companies
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Cisco
15.3 Hitachi
15.4 Dell EMC
15.5 Honeywell
15.6 Avigilon
15.7 Netapp
15.8 Bosch
15.9 Seagate
15.10 Quantum
15.11 Schneider Electric
15.12 Fujitsu
15.13 Western Digital
15.14 BCDVideo
15.15 Cloudian
15.16 Spectra Logic
15.17 Micron Technology
15.18 Nexsan
15.19 Raidix
15.20 Infortrend
15.21 Rasilient Systems
15.22 Intransa
15.23 Pivot3
15.24 IDIS
15.25 Axis Communications
15.26 Vivotek
15.27 Huperlab
15.28 Milesight
15.29 Secure Logiq
15.30 Promise Technology
15.31 D-Link
15.32 Adata
15.33 Toshiba
15.34 Hikvision
15.35 Uniview
15.36 Qognify
15.37 Thomas Krenn
15.38 Amax
15.39 Genetec
15.40 Pelco
15.41 CP Plus
15.42 Right-To-Win
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q1r1km
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: