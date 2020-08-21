Dublin, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microcapsule Market by Technology (Spray, Emulsion, Dripping), End-use Industry (Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Household & Personal Care, Textile, Agrochemical, Others), Shell Material, Core Material, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Microcapsule Market is Projected to Grow from USD 8.7 Billion in 2020 to USD 13.9 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2025.



The major reasons for the growth of the microcapsule market include increasing demand from the food industry, high demand from the pharmaceutical industry, rising demand from the agrochemical sector, increased R&D activities for process efficiency to enhance market penetration, and widespread applications of microcapsules



The melamine segment is estimated to lead the microcapsule market in terms of value from 2020 to 2025.



By shell material, the melamine segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the melamine segment is attributed to the increasing demand for formaldehyde-free melamine in personal care products. Additionally, melamine shell materials offer excellent retention capacity for volatile molecules and tunable mechanical properties that make these melamine capsules highly suitable as a formaldehyde-free alternative to conventional aminoplast microcapsules. These factors have resulted in the growth in demand for melamine shell materials in microcapsule market.



Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Drugs accounted for the largest share of the microcapsule market, by source.



By core material, the pharmaceutical & healthcare drugs segment accounted for the largest share of the microcapsule market in 2019. The increasing demand for the masking of oral drug flavors to drive the growth of the pharmaceutical & healthcare drugs segment. Also, Intensive marketing by key players and increased applications of nutritional elements in functional and fortified foods drive the demand for pharmaceutical & healthcare drugs.



By end-use industry, the pharmaceutical & healthcare segment accounted for the largest share of the microcapsule market in 2019. Factors like the controlled release of drugs, timely delivery of functional ingredients, and taste-masking properties of microcapsules drives the growth of the microcapsule market in the pharmaceutical & healthcare end-use industry segment.



Dripping Technologies segment is estimated to lead the microcapsule market in terms of value from 2020 to 2025.



By technology, the dripping technologies segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Dripping technologies include droplet extrusion through spinning disks, jet breakage systems, and coextrusion. These technologies are applied for liquid, solid, hydrophilic, and lipophilic materials. The major advantages of dripping technologies are biocompatibility and low particle size distribution, which is expected to drive the growth for dripping technologies. Also, the growing demand for microencapsulated active ingredients in the pharmaceutical industry to drive market growth for dripping technologies.



North America is projected to lead the microcapsule market during the forecast period, in terms of value.



The North American region is projected to lead the microcapsule market from 2020 to 2025 in terms of value. The microcapsule market in North America is majorly driven by the growing demand and consumer awareness about value-added products in various areas, such as nutrition, food, healthcare, and personal care.



Research Coverage



The report defines, segments, and projects the microcapsule market based on shell material, core material, end-use industry, technology, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges. It strategically profiles key players and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies as well as tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as expansions, acquisitions, new product launches, and partnerships undertaken by them in the market.



Key market players include BASF SE (Germany), Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Switzerland), Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (Netherlands), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Givaudan SA (Switzerland), Firmenich SA (Switzerland), Symrise AG (Germany), International Flavors & Fragrances (US), Lycored Corp. (Israel), and Sensient Technologies Corporation (US).

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in Microcapsule Market

4.2 North America Microcapsule Market, by End-Use Industry and Country

4.3 Microcapsule Market, by Region

4.4 Microcapsule Market, by End-use Industry

4.5 Microcapsule Market, by Technology

4.6 Microcapsule Market, by Core Material

4.7 Microcapsule Market in India to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Demand from the Food Industry

5.2.1.1.1 Growing Demand for Modified Functional Food Products

5.2.1.2 High Demand from the Pharmaceutical Industry

5.2.1.2.1 Controlled Drug Delivery

5.2.1.2.2 Targeted Drug Delivery

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand from the Agrochemical Sector

5.2.1.3.1 Controlled Release Technique to Enhance the Efficiency of Agrochemicals

5.2.1.3.2 Controlled Release Application for Convenience in Use

5.2.1.3.3 Reduced Application Cost

5.2.1.3.4 Increasing Environmental Concerns

5.2.1.4 Increased R&D Activities for Process Efficiency to Enhance Market Penetration

5.2.1.5 Widespread Applications of Microcapsules

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Development of Advanced Technologies to Tap Niche Markets

5.2.2.1.1 Need for Multi-Component Delivery Systems

5.2.2.2 Emerging Economies to Provide High Growth Opportunities

5.2.2.2.1 Government Support in Developing Countries

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Stability of Microencapsulated Ingredients in Varying Atmospheric Conditions

5.2.3.2 Regulatory Hindrance

5.2.3.3 Selection of Appropriate Technology and Shell Materials for Various Applications

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Food Industry

5.5 Value Chain Analysis



6 Regulatory Framework Governing Microcapsule Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC)

6.3 Joint Expert Committee on Food and Agriculture (JECFA)

6.3.1 FDA

6.3.2 European Commission

6.4 Country-Wise Regulatory Authorities for Microencapsulation in Food

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 US

6.4.1.2 Canada

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.3 Asia Pacific

6.4.3.1 Japan

6.4.3.2 India

6.4.3.3 China

6.4.4 Rest of the World

6.4.4.1 Brazil

6.4.4.2 Australia & New Zealand



7 COVID-19 Impact on Microcapsule Market

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Lives and Livelihood

7.1.1.1 Loss of Life

7.1.1.2 Economic Outlook by the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

7.1.1.3 Stimulus Package by G-20 Countries

7.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Microcapsule Market: Pharmaceutical Industry

7.1.2.1 Introduction

7.1.2.2 Impact on Value Chain: Raw Material Supply

7.1.2.2.1 A Short-Term Hold on New Business Strategies

7.1.2.2.2 New Business Opportunity for Small Scale Companies

7.1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Microcapsule Market: Food & Beverage Industry

7.1.3.1 Introduction

7.1.3.2 Growing Awareness About Functional & Fortified Food Products

7.1.3.3 Surging Demand for Omega-3 and Natural Anti-Oxidants

7.1.3.4 Ongoing Research Activities Supporting the Growth of Nutraceutical Food Products

7.1.3.5 High Demand for Probiotic Supplements

7.1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Microcapsule Market: Textile Industry

7.1.4.1 Declining Market for Fashion Clothing

7.1.4.2 Continuously Operating Medical and Military Clothing Markets

7.1.5 Conclusion



8 Microcapsule Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Spray Technologies

8.3 Emulsion Technologies

8.4 Dripping Technologies

8.5 Others



9 Microcapsule Market, by End-use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

9.3 Food & Beverage

9.4 Household & Personal Care

9.5 Textile

9.6 Agrochemical

9.7 Others



10 Microcapsule Market, by Shell Material

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Melamine

10.3 Non-Melamine



11 Microcapsule Market, by Core Material

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Drugs

11.3 Food Additives

11.4 Fragrances

11.5 Agricultural Inputs

11.6 Phase Change Materials

11.7 Others



12 Microcapsule Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2019

13.2.1 Visionary Leaders

13.2.2 Innovators

13.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.2.4 Emerging Companies

13.3 Competitive Benchmarking

13.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

13.4 Market Ranking of Key Players

13.5 Competitive Scenario

13.5.1 Expansions

13.5.2 Acquisitions

13.5.3 New Product Launches

13.5.4 Partnerships

13.5.5 Investments

13.5.6 Joint Ventures

13.5.7 Mergers

13.5.8 Collaborations

13.5.9 Agreements

13.5.10 Divestments



14 Company Profiles

14.1 BASF SE

14.2 Royal Frieslandcampina N.V.

14.3 Syngenta Crop Protection AG

14.4 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

14.5 Givaudan SA

14.6 Symrise AG

14.7 Sensient Technologies Corporation

14.8 Lycored Corp.

14.9 Koehler Innovative Solutions

14.10 Balchem Corporation

14.11 Capsul SAS

14.12 Tastetech Ltd.

14.13 Microcapsules Technologies (MCT)

14.14 Insilico Co. Ltd.

14.15 International Flavors & Fragrances

14.16 Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku Co. Ltd.

14.17 Encapsys

14.18 Arcade Beauty

14.19 Reed Pacific

14.20 Firmenich SA

14.21 Other Companies

14.21.1 Ronald T. Dodge Company

14.21.2 Microtek Laboratories, Inc.

14.21.3 Aveka, Inc.

14.21.4 Innobio

14.21.5 GAT Microencapsulation GmbH

14.21.6 Brace GmbH

14.21.7 Tagra Biotechnologies Ltd.

