Dublin, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microcapsule Market by Technology (Spray, Emulsion, Dripping), End-use Industry (Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Household & Personal Care, Textile, Agrochemical, Others), Shell Material, Core Material, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Microcapsule Market is Projected to Grow from USD 8.7 Billion in 2020 to USD 13.9 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2025.
The major reasons for the growth of the microcapsule market include increasing demand from the food industry, high demand from the pharmaceutical industry, rising demand from the agrochemical sector, increased R&D activities for process efficiency to enhance market penetration, and widespread applications of microcapsules
The melamine segment is estimated to lead the microcapsule market in terms of value from 2020 to 2025.
By shell material, the melamine segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the melamine segment is attributed to the increasing demand for formaldehyde-free melamine in personal care products. Additionally, melamine shell materials offer excellent retention capacity for volatile molecules and tunable mechanical properties that make these melamine capsules highly suitable as a formaldehyde-free alternative to conventional aminoplast microcapsules. These factors have resulted in the growth in demand for melamine shell materials in microcapsule market.
Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Drugs accounted for the largest share of the microcapsule market, by source.
By core material, the pharmaceutical & healthcare drugs segment accounted for the largest share of the microcapsule market in 2019. The increasing demand for the masking of oral drug flavors to drive the growth of the pharmaceutical & healthcare drugs segment. Also, Intensive marketing by key players and increased applications of nutritional elements in functional and fortified foods drive the demand for pharmaceutical & healthcare drugs.
Pharmaceutical & Healthcare accounted for the largest share of the microcapsule market, by source.
By end-use industry, the pharmaceutical & healthcare segment accounted for the largest share of the microcapsule market in 2019. Factors like the controlled release of drugs, timely delivery of functional ingredients, and taste-masking properties of microcapsules drives the growth of the microcapsule market in the pharmaceutical & healthcare end-use industry segment.
Dripping Technologies segment is estimated to lead the microcapsule market in terms of value from 2020 to 2025.
By technology, the dripping technologies segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Dripping technologies include droplet extrusion through spinning disks, jet breakage systems, and coextrusion. These technologies are applied for liquid, solid, hydrophilic, and lipophilic materials. The major advantages of dripping technologies are biocompatibility and low particle size distribution, which is expected to drive the growth for dripping technologies. Also, the growing demand for microencapsulated active ingredients in the pharmaceutical industry to drive market growth for dripping technologies.
North America is projected to lead the microcapsule market during the forecast period, in terms of value.
The North American region is projected to lead the microcapsule market from 2020 to 2025 in terms of value. The microcapsule market in North America is majorly driven by the growing demand and consumer awareness about value-added products in various areas, such as nutrition, food, healthcare, and personal care.
Research Coverage
The report defines, segments, and projects the microcapsule market based on shell material, core material, end-use industry, technology, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges. It strategically profiles key players and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies as well as tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as expansions, acquisitions, new product launches, and partnerships undertaken by them in the market.
Key market players include BASF SE (Germany), Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Switzerland), Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (Netherlands), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Givaudan SA (Switzerland), Firmenich SA (Switzerland), Symrise AG (Germany), International Flavors & Fragrances (US), Lycored Corp. (Israel), and Sensient Technologies Corporation (US).
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Significant Opportunities in Microcapsule Market
4.2 North America Microcapsule Market, by End-Use Industry and Country
4.3 Microcapsule Market, by Region
4.4 Microcapsule Market, by End-use Industry
4.5 Microcapsule Market, by Technology
4.6 Microcapsule Market, by Core Material
4.7 Microcapsule Market in India to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increase in Demand from the Food Industry
5.2.1.1.1 Growing Demand for Modified Functional Food Products
5.2.1.2 High Demand from the Pharmaceutical Industry
5.2.1.2.1 Controlled Drug Delivery
5.2.1.2.2 Targeted Drug Delivery
5.2.1.3 Rising Demand from the Agrochemical Sector
5.2.1.3.1 Controlled Release Technique to Enhance the Efficiency of Agrochemicals
5.2.1.3.2 Controlled Release Application for Convenience in Use
5.2.1.3.3 Reduced Application Cost
5.2.1.3.4 Increasing Environmental Concerns
5.2.1.4 Increased R&D Activities for Process Efficiency to Enhance Market Penetration
5.2.1.5 Widespread Applications of Microcapsules
5.2.2 Opportunities
5.2.2.1 Development of Advanced Technologies to Tap Niche Markets
5.2.2.1.1 Need for Multi-Component Delivery Systems
5.2.2.2 Emerging Economies to Provide High Growth Opportunities
5.2.2.2.1 Government Support in Developing Countries
5.2.3 Challenges
5.2.3.1 Stability of Microencapsulated Ingredients in Varying Atmospheric Conditions
5.2.3.2 Regulatory Hindrance
5.2.3.3 Selection of Appropriate Technology and Shell Materials for Various Applications
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Food Industry
5.5 Value Chain Analysis
6 Regulatory Framework Governing Microcapsule Market
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC)
6.3 Joint Expert Committee on Food and Agriculture (JECFA)
6.3.1 FDA
6.3.2 European Commission
6.4 Country-Wise Regulatory Authorities for Microencapsulation in Food
6.4.1 North America
6.4.1.1 US
6.4.1.2 Canada
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.3 Asia Pacific
6.4.3.1 Japan
6.4.3.2 India
6.4.3.3 China
6.4.4 Rest of the World
6.4.4.1 Brazil
6.4.4.2 Australia & New Zealand
7 COVID-19 Impact on Microcapsule Market
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Lives and Livelihood
7.1.1.1 Loss of Life
7.1.1.2 Economic Outlook by the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
7.1.1.3 Stimulus Package by G-20 Countries
7.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Microcapsule Market: Pharmaceutical Industry
7.1.2.1 Introduction
7.1.2.2 Impact on Value Chain: Raw Material Supply
7.1.2.2.1 A Short-Term Hold on New Business Strategies
7.1.2.2.2 New Business Opportunity for Small Scale Companies
7.1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Microcapsule Market: Food & Beverage Industry
7.1.3.1 Introduction
7.1.3.2 Growing Awareness About Functional & Fortified Food Products
7.1.3.3 Surging Demand for Omega-3 and Natural Anti-Oxidants
7.1.3.4 Ongoing Research Activities Supporting the Growth of Nutraceutical Food Products
7.1.3.5 High Demand for Probiotic Supplements
7.1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Microcapsule Market: Textile Industry
7.1.4.1 Declining Market for Fashion Clothing
7.1.4.2 Continuously Operating Medical and Military Clothing Markets
7.1.5 Conclusion
8 Microcapsule Market, by Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Spray Technologies
8.3 Emulsion Technologies
8.4 Dripping Technologies
8.5 Others
9 Microcapsule Market, by End-use Industry
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare
9.3 Food & Beverage
9.4 Household & Personal Care
9.5 Textile
9.6 Agrochemical
9.7 Others
10 Microcapsule Market, by Shell Material
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Melamine
10.3 Non-Melamine
11 Microcapsule Market, by Core Material
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Drugs
11.3 Food Additives
11.4 Fragrances
11.5 Agricultural Inputs
11.6 Phase Change Materials
11.7 Others
12 Microcapsule Market, by Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2019
13.2.1 Visionary Leaders
13.2.2 Innovators
13.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
13.2.4 Emerging Companies
13.3 Competitive Benchmarking
13.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence
13.4 Market Ranking of Key Players
13.5 Competitive Scenario
13.5.1 Expansions
13.5.2 Acquisitions
13.5.3 New Product Launches
13.5.4 Partnerships
13.5.5 Investments
13.5.6 Joint Ventures
13.5.7 Mergers
13.5.8 Collaborations
13.5.9 Agreements
13.5.10 Divestments
14 Company Profiles
14.1 BASF SE
14.2 Royal Frieslandcampina N.V.
14.3 Syngenta Crop Protection AG
14.4 Koninklijke DSM N.V.
14.5 Givaudan SA
14.6 Symrise AG
14.7 Sensient Technologies Corporation
14.8 Lycored Corp.
14.9 Koehler Innovative Solutions
14.10 Balchem Corporation
14.11 Capsul SAS
14.12 Tastetech Ltd.
14.13 Microcapsules Technologies (MCT)
14.14 Insilico Co. Ltd.
14.15 International Flavors & Fragrances
14.16 Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku Co. Ltd.
14.17 Encapsys
14.18 Arcade Beauty
14.19 Reed Pacific
14.20 Firmenich SA
14.21 Other Companies
14.21.1 Ronald T. Dodge Company
14.21.2 Microtek Laboratories, Inc.
14.21.3 Aveka, Inc.
14.21.4 Innobio
14.21.5 GAT Microencapsulation GmbH
14.21.6 Brace GmbH
14.21.7 Tagra Biotechnologies Ltd.
