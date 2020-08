21 August 2020

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc

Change of Registered Office

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc announces that, with effect from 20 August 2020, its Registered Office has been changed to:

9 The Parks

Haydock

Newton-Le-Willows

Merseyside

WA12 0JQ

All other contact details remain unchanged.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com