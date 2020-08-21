Pune, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global small cell 5G network market size is set to reach USD 15,951.7 Million by 2026, displaying an astounding CAGR of 81.9% during the forecast period. Growing awareness about the advantages of small cell technology will be one of the primary drivers of the growth of this market. 5G encounters various hindrances when providing internet to users and therefore, consumers may not be able to avail 5G speeds. To overcome these obstacles, small cells are deployed. These cells are basically low-power mini base stations located in the region to be served, are managed by telecom operators, and result in improved coverage. Users can enjoy faster data services owing to the low latency of this technology. Furthermore, these cells are small in size and are extremely convenient to install and dismantle. Lastly, they consume less power, making them environment-friendly. These advantages have resulted in pushing up the demand for these cells, which bodes well for the small cell 5G network base station market.

According to the Fortune Business Insights report, titled “Small Cell 5G Network Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Residential & SOHO, Enterprises and Others), By Communication Infrastructure (Femtocell, Metrocell, Picocell and Microcell), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, the market value stood at USD 175.2 Million in 2018. The report also incorporates an in-depth assessment and analysis of the various factors, trends, and dynamics that will shape the market so as to enable businesses to design their strategies conducive to their growth.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Well-Established Communication Infrastructure to Fuel the Market in North America

Having generated USD 59.8 million in terms of revenue in 2018, North America is set to dominate the global small cell 5G network market share till 2026. Increasing demand for fast data and growing advancements in Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) platforms are the main factors driving the growth of the market in North America. Europe is expected to grow at a considerable pace owing to increasing research in the region. Increasing smartphone penetration and rising adoption of advanced communication technologies by governments will accelerate the small cell 5G network market growth in Asia-Pacific.

Increasing Investment in Innovation to Invigorate Competitive Spirits

Key players in this market are intensely focusing on developing new and innovative products to better entrench their position as well as give consumers a wider choice of products. For example, Ericsson developed its palm size base station for indoor connectivity called Radio Dot. In July 2019, Ericsson and Swisscom collaborated to install this small cell base station in the latter’s commercial office space in the Swiss town of Liebefeld. Similarly, Spanish technology Start-up Company, Celling 5G, recently joined the 5TONIC co-creation lab in Madrid to conduct research and find optimal solutions for outdoor small cell 5G network tower deployment.

List Of Key Companies Profiled In Small Cell 5G Market Are:

• Nokia Corporation

• Samsung Group

• Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Fujitsu Limited

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Airspan Networks Inc.

• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

• CommScope Inc.





