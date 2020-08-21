Dublin, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Transaction Monitoring Solutions Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The transaction monitoring solutions market and it is poised to grow by $ 9.97 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. The reports on transaction monitoring solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emergence of cloud computing services, need for compliance with government regulations, and increased need for greater customer satisfaction. In addition, the emergence of cloud computing services is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The transaction monitoring solutions market analysis include application segment, deployment segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the emergence of advanced technologies as one of the prime reason driving the transaction monitoring solutions market growth during the next few years.
The transaction monitoring solutions market covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading transaction monitoring solutions market vendors that include ACI Worldwide Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc., Fair Isaac Corp., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fiserv Inc., NICE Ltd., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc.. Also, the transaction monitoring solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Deployment
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9. Vendor Landscape
10. Vendor Analysis
11. Appendix
