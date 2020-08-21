Dublin, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Transaction Monitoring Solutions Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The transaction monitoring solutions market and it is poised to grow by $ 9.97 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. The reports on transaction monitoring solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emergence of cloud computing services, need for compliance with government regulations, and increased need for greater customer satisfaction. In addition, the emergence of cloud computing services is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The transaction monitoring solutions market analysis include application segment, deployment segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the emergence of advanced technologies as one of the prime reason driving the transaction monitoring solutions market growth during the next few years.



The transaction monitoring solutions market covers the following areas:

Transaction monitoring solutions market sizing

Transaction monitoring solutions market forecast

Transaction monitoring solutions market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading transaction monitoring solutions market vendors that include ACI Worldwide Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc., Fair Isaac Corp., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fiserv Inc., NICE Ltd., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc.. Also, the transaction monitoring solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Deployment

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ACI Worldwide Inc.

BAE Systems Plc

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.

Fair Isaac Corp.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Fiserv Inc.

NICE Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

