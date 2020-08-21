Dublin, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Transaction Monitoring Solutions Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The transaction monitoring solutions market and it is poised to grow by $ 9.97 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. The reports on transaction monitoring solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emergence of cloud computing services, need for compliance with government regulations, and increased need for greater customer satisfaction. In addition, the emergence of cloud computing services is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The transaction monitoring solutions market analysis include application segment, deployment segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the emergence of advanced technologies as one of the prime reason driving the transaction monitoring solutions market growth during the next few years.

The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The transaction monitoring solutions market covers the following areas:

  • Transaction monitoring solutions market sizing
  • Transaction monitoring solutions market forecast
  • Transaction monitoring solutions market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading transaction monitoring solutions market vendors that include ACI Worldwide Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc., Fair Isaac Corp., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fiserv Inc., NICE Ltd., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc.. Also, the transaction monitoring solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Deployment
  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Deployment

6. Customer landscape

  • Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ACI Worldwide Inc.
  • BAE Systems Plc
  • Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.
  • Fair Isaac Corp.
  • Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
  • Fiserv Inc.
  • NICE Ltd.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • SAP SE
  • SAS Institute Inc.

11. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

