Pune, India, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Electric Vehicles Polymers Market is valued at USD 3.78 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 58.4% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. The major factors that are contributing to the growth of the market are an increasing trend towards low pollution, environment-friendly cars and technological advancements in automotive engineering to produce lightweight vehicles that can meet the required environmental norms and standards.

Electric vehicles are the innovation in the transportation history that mainly use one or several motors powered by fuel cell, battery, solar panels, or generators, which are installed in vehicles for propulsions. Many innovators from Hungry, Netherlands, and the U.S. tried the concept of battery-operated vehicles and succeeded to develop a concept small scale electric vehicle model in early 1800. But in 1890, William Morrison, who was by profession a chemist, developed an electric vehicle that was capable of carrying six persons and which attained a speed of 14 miles per hour. And from that time, development of technologies, growing R&D expenditure, and increasing environment-related norms and regulations led the development of electric vehicles that can be used for passenger and commercial purposes.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-68806

Electric vehicles are made with various parts and components, made mainly from composites, plastics, and other lightweight materials that can replace metal parts and components to reduce the weight of vehicles. As these vehicles are lightweight, they provide maximum fuel efficiency and pollution reduction (up to 45%) compared to conventional vehicles. Electric vehicle polymers are the type of polymers that are mainly used to manufacture various products and components used in electric vehicles. These polymers are mainly engineering plastics or elastomers that provide superior stiffness, thermal and mechanical stability, and durability, along with dimensional stability. Various interior and exterior parts and components such as dashboard, panel, bumper, wheel house, trim, powertrain, under hood components, door components, and roof components, among others, are made from polymers.

Global Electric Vehicles Polymers Market, by Polymer Type

In terms of polymer type, the engineering plastic polymer segment is holding a major share in the global electric vehicle polymer market in 2020 and is anticipated to remain the largest till the forecast period. Body parts, door components, trim, lighting components, dashboards, battery components, instrument panels, and circuits are mainly made from various engineering plastics in electric vehicles. Engineering plastics provide better mechanical and physical stability, dimensional stability, and durability, along with giving an aesthetic look to electric vehicles.

Global Electric Vehicles Polymers Market, by Component

In terms of components, the interior segment of the electric vehicle market is leading the global market in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Polymer-based electric vehicle interior components or products offer superior dimensional stability, enhance mechanical and physical properties along with reducing the weight of the vehicle, which in turn, helps reduce noise and vibration and increase efficiency of the vehicle.

Free Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-68806

Global Electric Vehicle Polymers Market, by Vehicle type

In terms of vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment of electric vehicle polymers market has captured the largest market share in 2020 and is anticipated to remain the largest till the forecast period. Increasing production of passenger electric vehicles, growing concern for environment-related issues, and development of electric vehicles charging platforms across developed economies are contributing to the growth of this market segment.

Global Electric Vehicle Polymers Market, by Region:

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific region has captured the largest market for global electric vehicle polymers in 2020 and is anticipated to be dominant till the forecast period. The major contributing factors are growing environment-related concerns, government initiatives towards promoting green transportation, along with the electric vehicles manufacturers’ aggressive business expansion policies in regions such as Japan, China, and South Korea. These are some of the leading electric vehicles market in the region.

Some Major Findings of Electric Vehicle Polymers Market Report Include:

Global electric vehicle polymers market trend & forecasts analysis along with a country-specific market analysis for up to 25 countries

In-depth global electric vehicle polymers market analysis by polymer type, component, vehicle type, and regions with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors

Profiles of the major market players operating in the global electric vehicle polymers market, which include Asahi Kasei, BASE SE, DowDupont, Celanese, SABIC, Solvay, Covestro, LANXESS, Evonik Industries, Mitusi Chemical, LG Chem, and others.

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, and growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, along with their major investments in the last five years.

Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes clinical pipeline analysis, along with the drivers, restrains, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global electric vehicle polymers market.

Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the electric vehicle polymers market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 119 pages with 102 market data tables and 68 figures & charts from the report, Electric Vehicles Polymers Market, By Polymer Type (Engineering Plastics, Elastomers, and Others), By Component (Interior, Exteriors, Powertrains, and Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger, Commercial, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) - Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)” in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

Buy Now This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/electric-vehicles-polymers-market/single_user_license

Browse Related Reports:

Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Levels of Charging (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3), By Application (Public, Private), By Installation Type (Portable, Fixed), By Region (North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/global-electric-vehicle-supply-equipment-market/26315

Electric Vehicle Market, By Vehicle (Passenger Cars & Commercial Vehicles),By Vehicle Class (Mid-priced & Luxury), By Propulsion (BEV, PHEV & FCEV), By EV Sales (OEMs/Models), By Charging Station (Normal & Super), Region (North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting to 2028

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/electric-vehicle-market/61819

Solar Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), By Electric Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle and Hybrid Electric Vehicle), By Battery Type (Lithium Ion, Lead Acid and Others), By Solar Panel Type (Mono-Crystalline and Poly-Crystalline), By Region (North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/solar-vehicle-market/61723

Electric Vehicle Charging System Market, By Product Type (Home Charging Systems and Commercial Charging Systems), By Mode of Charging (Plug-In Charging System and Wireless Charging System), By Charging Voltage Level (Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3), By Region (North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/electric-vehicle-charging-system-market/61585

Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Equipment (Excavator, Motor Grader, Dozer, Loader, Dump Truck, LHD, Lawn Mower, Sprayer, Tractor), By Propulsion (Hybrid Electric, Battery Electric), By Application (Construction, Mining, And Agriculture), By Battery Technology (Lithium-Ion, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lead-Acid, Other), By Battery Capacity (<50 Kwh, 50 - 200 Kwh, 200 – 500 Kwh, >500 Kwh), By Power Output (<50 Hp, 50–150 Hp, 150–300 Hp, >300 Hp), By Region (North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest Of The World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/off-highway-electric-vehicle-market/58992

About US

Quince Market Insights is a global market research and consulting company publishing syndicate studies as well as consulting assignments pertaining to markets that promise high growth opportunities in strategic future. We are dedicated team of analysts with strong base in technical expertise as well as thorough understanding of the market dynamics. Some of key areas expertise includes chemicals, advanced materials, construction, mining, food & agriculture, automotive, machines & equipment, and others. We analyze emerging trends in relatively nascent markets that promise high growth opportunities in future. We focus towards precision research practices that provide accurate market estimations and forecasts. This helps our clients to make proper estimations with regards to demand analysis, regional growth, major competitors, and dynamics of the market.

Ajay D Quince Market Insights Pune India Phone: US +1 208 405 2835 UK +44 1444 39 0986 APAC +91 706 672 4848 Email: sales@quincemarketinsights.com Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com