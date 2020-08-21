Dublin, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hot Tub market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hot tub market and it is poised to grow by $ 739.54 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The reports on hot tub market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the product innovation to improve the features of hot tubs.

The hot tub market analysis includes product segments and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the global economic recovery as one of the prime reason driving the hot tub market growth during the next few years.

The hot tub market covers the following areas:

  • Hot tub market sizing
  • Hot tub market forecast
  • Hot tub market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hot tub market vendors that include Artesian Spas, Blue Falls Manufacturing, Bullfrog International LC, Cal Spas, Canadian Spa Co., Coast Spas Inc., Jacuzzi Brands LLC, Marquis Corp., Masco Corp., and Watkins Manufacturing. Also, the hot tub market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Above-ground hot tubs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Portable hot tubs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • In-ground hot tubs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user
  • Residential users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Commercial users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

7. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

8. Customer landscape

  • Overview

9. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

11. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

12. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Artesian Spas
  • Blue Falls Manufacturing
  • Bullfrog International LC
  • Cal Spas
  • Canadian Spa Co.
  • Coast Spas Inc.
  • Jacuzzi Brands LLC
  • Marquis Corp.
  • Masco Corp.
  • Watkins Manufacturing

13. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

