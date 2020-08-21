Pune, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global blockchain market is set to gain momentum from the rising emphasis of the prominent companies towards investments in research centers to develop and implement blockchain technology in their operations. Besides, the government and public authorities are showing more interest in gaining regulatory and research approvals for their products. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Blockchain Technology Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Vertical Solutions, Blockchain-as-a-Service), Deployment, Industry Vertical (BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Telecom, Media & Ent., Retail & Consumer Goods, Travel and Transportation), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025.” The report further states that the blockchain technology market size stood at USD 1.64 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 21.07 billion by the end of 2025, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 38.4% during the forecast period.
In terms of industry vertical, the banking, financial services, and insurance segment held the leading share of 41% in the global blockchain technology market in 2017. The segment will gain further impetus following the introduction of bitcoin. “Rampantly increasing cyber-attacks and frauds in the BFSI industry accounts for millions of dollars. This has become a global concern. To make the technology used in the industry safer and more secure, Deloitte and Microsoft Azure and other tech giants are offering blockchain services,” said a lead analyst.
Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.
Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/blockchain-technology-market-100072
This Report Answers the Following Questions:
An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:
The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.
We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.
Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/blockchain-technology-market-100072
Drivers & Restraints-
Rising Usage of Bitcoins & IoT Solutions to Accelerate Growth
Blockchain technology helps users in building secure and stable records by utilizing timestamps and cryptography. It also offers a state-of-the-art version of the digital payment system. It does not require any central mediator and hence, the users are able to take part in peer-to-peer transactions efficiently. Additionally, the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and Bitcoins, as well as high demand for crypto currencies would augment the blockchain technology market growth during the forthcoming years.
Segment-
BFSI Segment to Exhibit Steady Growth Stoked by High Demand for Faster Transactions
Based on industry vertical, the market is categorized into travel & transportation, retail & consumer goods, telecom, media, & entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare & life sciences, BFSI, government, and energy & utilities. Out of these, the BFSI segment held 41% blockchain technology market share in 2017. The industry is presently facing a major challenge of cyber-attacks and fraud. To battle these challenges, reputed companies, such as Deloitte and Microsoft Azure are mainly engaging in the deployment of blockchain-as-a-service offerings. In the developing economies, industry giants are enhancing the penetration of ‘Proof of Concept’ solutions. Apart from this, the increasing demand for transparent and quicker transaction methods would propel the growth of this segment in the near future.
Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/blockchain-technology-market-100072
Regional Analysis-
North America to Lead Backed by Rising Alliances between Organizations
North America emerged dominant in the global blockchain technology market in 2017. The North America market was worth US$ 820 Mn in 2017. The region will continue leading the market at a global level through the forecast period. Growth witnessed in the market is also attributable to recent collaborations between market players in the U.S. and blockchain service provides. Europe is also anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period owing to high presence of blockchain technology developers.
Competitive Landscape-
Key Players Aim to Launch New Solutions to Strengthen Their Positions
IBM is considered to be one of the dominant companies with the highest share in the market. It is mainly aiming to restore its strategy to refine the accessibility of its products. Some of the other companies are also aiming to surge their share by conducting research and development activities to launch new blockchain technology-equipped products. Below is one of the key industry developments:
List Of Key Companies Profiled In Blockchain Technology Market Are:
Quick Buy – Blockchain Technology Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100072
Detailed Table of Content
Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/blockchain-technology-market-100072
Have a Look at Related Research Insights:
Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Tool and Service), By Application (Smart Contracts, Supply Chain Management, Payments, Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management), By Industry (BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027
Blockchain in Retail Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Platform, Services), By Provider (Application and solution provider, Middleware provider Infrastructure, Protocol Provider), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
Blockchain in Energy Utilities Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Offerings (Vertical Solutions, Blockchain-as-a-Service), By Deployment (Proof of Concept, Pilot, and Production) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
Blockchain in BFSI Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Type (Private Blockchain, Public Blockchain, Consortium Blockchain), By Application (Smart Contracts, Security, Trade Finance, Digital Currency, Record Keeping, GRC Management, Identity Management and Fraud Detection), And Geography Forecast Till 2026
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.
At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1-424-253-0390
UK: +44-2071-939123
APAC: +91-744-740-1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/blockchain-technology-market-9046
Fortune Business Insights
Pune INDIA
FBI LOGO TM.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: