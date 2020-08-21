Dublin, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market by Product (Antibodies, Reagents (Chromogenic Substrates), Kits), Application (Diagnostics (Cancer, Infectious), Research, Forensic), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global immunohistochemistry market is projected to reach USD 2,671.9 million by 2025 from USD 1,942.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.



Increasing incidence of chronic diseases and technological advancements in IHC are set to drive the IHC market.



The increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer, technological advancements in IHC, and the availability of reimbursement for IHC tests are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, the high degree of consolidation is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period



By antibodies type, the primary antibodies accounted for the fasted growing antibody segment of the IHC market



The antibodies segment includes primary antibodies and secondary antibodies. The primary antibodies segment accounted for the fastest-growing IHC antibody market. Factors such as improved approval rate for therapeutic antibodies by regulatory authorities, increasing adoption of targeted immunotherapy and increased R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Also, the mandatory use of primary antibodies in IHC protocols and their extensive application in diverse diagnostic and research areas have resulted in continuous demand for these antibodies.



By equipment type, the slide-staining systems segment accounted for the largest share of the IHC equipment market



Based on equipment type, the IHC equipment segment is further divided into slide-staining systems, tissue processing systems, slide scanners, and other equipment (automated cover slippers, microtomes, paraffin dispensers, tissue microarrays, and slide labelers). The slide-staining systems accounted for the largest share of the IHC market, by the equipment. Development of high-throughput staining systems is one of the major factor driving market growth.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the IHC market.



The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the large population in emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan; rising prevalence of chronic diseases; rising demand for quality medical care; and the increasing healthcare spending are expected to boost the IHC market in the Asia Pacific.



North America: the largest share of the IHC market



North America accounted for the largest share of the IHC market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the IHC market in the US, rising incidence of cancer and infectious diseases, and the increasing adoption of companion diagnostic assay kits.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Immunohistochemistry Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Immunohistochemistry Market Share, by End-user and Country (2019)

4.3 Immunohistochemistry Antibodies Market, by Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Incidence and Prevalence of Cancer

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements in Ihc

5.2.1.3 Availability of Reimbursements for Ihc Tests

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Degree of Consolidation

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals

5.2.4.2 Product Failures and Recalls

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Immunohistochemistry Market



6 Immunohistochemistry Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Antibodies

6.2.1 Primary Antibodies

6.2.1.1 Wide Applications in Diagnostics and Research to Support the Demand for Primary Antibodies

6.2.2 Secondary Antibodies

6.2.2.1 Signal Amplification Through Conjugation and Comparatively Easy Manufacturing to Drive the Market for Secondary Antibodies

6.3 Reagents

6.3.1 Histological Stains

6.3.1.1 Developments in Tumor Detection and Cancer Disease Progression Studies to Propel Market Growth

6.3.2 Blocking Sera and Reagents

6.3.2.1 Blocking Sera and Reagents Prevent the Nonspecific Binding Activity of Antibodies

6.3.3 Chromogenic Substrates

6.3.3.1 Chromogenic Substrates Segment to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

6.3.4 Fixation Reagents

6.3.4.1 North America is the Largest Market for Fixation Reagents

6.3.5 Organic Solvents

6.3.5.1 Organic Solvents Prevent Physical Damage in Specimens and Improve Clarity while Visualizing Tissue Samples

6.3.6 Diluents

6.3.6.1 Diluents Are Used in the Preparation of Antibody Solutions

6.3.7 Proteolytic Enzymes

6.3.7.1 Proteolytic Enzymes Improve the Accessibility of Target Antibodies

6.3.8 Other Reagents

6.3.8.1 Other Reagents Include Antigen Retrieval Solutions, Stabilizers, Controls, and Mounting Solutions.

6.4 Equipment

6.4.1 Slide-Staining Systems

6.4.1.1 Development of High-Throughput Staining Systems to Drive Market Growth

6.4.2 Tissue Processing Systems

6.4.2.1 Technological Advancements and Need for Automation Due to Shortage of Staff to Drive Market Growth

6.4.3 Slide Scanners

6.4.3.1 Development of Advanced Multiplexed Ihc Scanners to Drive Market Growth

6.4.4 Other Equipment

6.5 Kits

6.5.1 Human Immunohistochemistry Kits

6.5.1.1 Increasing Focus on Cancer Research to Fuel Market Growth

6.5.2 Animal Immunohistochemistry Kits

6.5.2.1 Increasing Preclinical Drug Testing to Drive Market Growth



7 Immunohistochemistry Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Diagnostic Applications

7.2.1 Cancer

7.2.1.1 Growing Use of Ihc Tests for Cancer Diagnostics to Fuel the Market Growth

7.2.2 Infectious Diseases

7.2.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Rising Awareness of Early Diagnosis to Propel Market Growth

7.2.3 Nephrological Diseases

7.2.3.1 Wide Application of Ihc in Transplant Rejection is Expected to Support Market Growth

7.2.4 Autoimmune Diseases

7.2.4.1 Availability of Numerous Primary Antibodies and Rapid Processing of Results Make Ihc a Favorable Diagnostic Approach

7.2.5 Neurological Diseases

7.2.5.1 Increasing Global Burden of Neurological Diseases to Propel Market Growth

7.2.6 Other Diseases

7.3 Research Applications

7.3.1 Drug Development & Testing

7.3.1.1 Quantitative Image Analysis Makes Ihc Techniques Ideal for Drug Testing

7.3.2 Other Research Applications

7.4 Forensic Applications



8 Immunohistochemistry Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

8.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Cancer and Infectious Diseases to Increase Testing Volume in Clinical Laboratories

8.3 Academic & Research Institutes

8.3.1 Increasing Use of Ihc Tests for Drug Development and Disease Diagnosis to Support Market Growth

8.4 Other End-users



9 Immunohistochemistry Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 US is the Largest Country-Level Market for Immunohistochemistry

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Increasing Cancer Cases in Canada to Support Market Growth

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany to Dominate the European Ihc Market

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Increasing Use of Ihc in Cancer Diagnosis and Research to Drive Market Growth

9.3.3 UK

9.3.3.1 Increasing Number of Cancer Research Studies to Support Market Growth

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 High Incidence of Cancer to Support Market Growth in Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine Will Drive the Demand for Ihc Tests to Find Potential Biomarkers

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.1.1 Japan to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Immunohistochemistry Market

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 China to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 India is a Key Destination for High-End Pathology and Diagnostic Services

9.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 Latin America

9.5.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Cancer in Latin America is Driving Market Growth

9.5.2 Middle East and Africa

9.5.2.1 Government Initiatives Focused on Boosting Healthcare Infrastructure Development to Drive Market Growth



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis

10.3 Market Evaluation Framework

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 Key Product Launches

10.4.2 Key Collaborations, Partnerships, and Agreements

10.4.3 Key Expansions

10.4.4 Key Acquisitions



11 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

11.1 Overview

11.2 Global Immunohistochemistry Market: Company Evaluation Matrix

11.2.1 Stars

11.2.2 Emerging Leaders

11.2.3 Pervasive

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Company Profiles

11.3.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

11.3.2 Danaher Corporation

11.3.3 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

11.3.4 Merck Kgaa

11.3.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

11.3.6 Phc Holdings Corporation

11.3.7 Bio-Techne Corporation

11.3.8 Abcam plc

11.3.9 Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.3.10 PerkinElmer

11.3.11 Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

11.3.12 Bio Sb, Inc.

11.3.13 Miltenyi Biotec

11.3.14 Candor Bioscience GmbH

11.3.15 Sakura Finetek Japan Co. Ltd.

11.3.16 Eaglebio

11.3.17 Biocare Medical, LLC

11.3.18 Elabscience, Inc.

11.3.19 Biogenex

11.3.20 Diagnostic Biosystems



12 Appendix

