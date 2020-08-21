SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a global leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine, announced today that the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) has exclusively included Myriad’s myChoice® CDx test in its new recommendations on the use of PARP inhibitors for the treatment and management of certain patients with advanced ovarian cancer. The new recommendations, based on clinical trial results, were published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.



The guideline, titled “PARP Inhibitors in the Management of Ovarian Cancer: ASCO Guideline,” where myChoice CDx was the only named commercial companion diagnostic, states that women with ovarian cancer and germline or somatic mutations in BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes and/or genomic instability – as determined by Myriad myChoice CDx – are recommended by ASCO for PARP inhibitor therapy. The guideline includes myChoice CDx guided management in both newly diagnosed and recurrent ovarian cancer.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the rapidly changing landscape in guiding treatment for patients with ovarian cancer. The new ASCO guidelines highlight the large number of recent studies that have gone into improving ovarian cancer patient outcomes,” said Thomas Slavin, M.D., FACMG, DABCC, senior vice president of Medical Affairs for Myriad Oncology.

According to the American Cancer Society, ovarian cancer ranks fifth in cancer deaths among women, accounting for more deaths than any other cancer of the female reproductive system. In the United States, it is estimated there will be 21,750 new cases diagnosed and around 13,940 deaths in 2020. A woman's risk of getting ovarian cancer during her lifetime is about one in 78 and the chance of dying from ovarian cancer is about one in 108.

About Myriad myChoice CDx

Myriad's myChoice CDx is the most comprehensive homologous recombination deficiency test, enabling physicians to identify patients with tumors that have lost the ability to repair double-stranded DNA breaks, resulting in increased susceptibility to DNA-damaging drugs such as platinum drugs or PARP inhibitors. The myChoice CDx test comprises tumor sequencing of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes and a composite of three proprietary technologies (loss of heterozygosity, telomeric allelic imbalance and large-scale state transitions). For more information, visit: https://myriad-oncology.com/mychoice-cdx/

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading personalized medicine company dedicated to being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics. Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Myriad is focused on three strategic imperatives: transitioning and expanding its hereditary cancer testing markets, diversifying its product portfolio through the introduction of new products and increasing the revenue contribution from international markets. For more information on how Myriad is making a difference, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com.



