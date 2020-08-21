Dublin, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Cable Type,Sheath Type, Temperature Range,End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the market was valued at US$ 254.5million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 350.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027.



The mineral insulated heating cable market is broadly segmented into five major regions - North America, Europe, APAC, the MEA, and SAM. In North America, the adoption of mineral insulated heating cables is at peak due to the growing oil & gas industry and emerging power transmission projects. Owing to its high vibration and high temperature capacity, they are strong enough to withstand in any environment condition. For instance, Birtle Transmission Project, Canada; Central Virginia Transmission Reliability Project, US; Gates 500 kV Dynamic Reactive Power Support Project, US; and New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC), US are among the electric power transmission projects in North America that propel the demand for mineral insulated heating cables.



In Europe, the growing oil & gas and pharmaceutical industries are boosting the demand for these cables. Mineral insulated heating cables deliver rugged and reliable heat tracing for several oil & gas and pharmaceutical applications, and they are designed with critical circuit protection, which is ideal for protection in the pharmaceutical and oil & gas fields. Further, the region is characterized by the presence of well-developed nations such as Germany, the UK, and France that opt for advanced safety products in risky and hazardous work locations.



APAC is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market for mineral insulated heating cables, with an impressive CAGR of 6.9% during 2020-2027. The projected growth is attributed to the presence of various developing economies such as China and India, and several Southeast countries, as well as developed economies, such as Japan and South Korea. In China and India, construction and manufacturing industries are flourishing at an impressive pace. These factors are anticipated to offer ample growth opportunities for mineral insulated heating cable market players in the coming years.



The rising smart grid investments, growth in power generation capacity, and increasing investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure in APAC shoot the penetration of mineral insulated heating cables in the region. The mineral insulated heating cable manufacturers in APAC are highly focused on creating huge prospects in several industries. Cable and accessory manufacturers are continuously incorporating their existing technologies to design new products to surge the capacity of mineral insulated heating cables in various fields. Due to increasing investments in infrastructure development and oil & gas projects, other developing regions such as the Middle East, Africa, and South America are also expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period.



During 2020-2027, the mineral insulated heating cable market in all the major regions is estimated have a positive growth outlook. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, all the major countries in regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America have imposed strict restrictions on business activities, and goods and people's movement. All these factors are anticipated to affect both supply and demand of mineral insulated heating cable, thus affecting the revenue growth of the global mineral insulated heating cable market, especially in 2020 and 2021. However, the market is expected stabilize 2022 onward.



Impact of COVID-19 on Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market



According to latest situation report from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, and China are a few of the worst-affected countries by the COVID-19 outbreak. The outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace worldwide. As per the WHO figures on 30th June 2020, there are around 10.18 million confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, with ~ 503,862 total deaths, and the number is growing at varying rates in different countries.



The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries worldwide and the global economy is anticipated to take a worst hit in 2020, as well as in 2021. Electronics and semiconductors is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions due to COVID-19 crisis is impacting the growth of global mineral insulated heating cable market. The factory shutdowns, travel bans, trade bans, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the outbreak have impacted the mineral market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 South America

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Energy & Power Projects

5.1.2 Rising Demand from the Construction Sector

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Concern Related to Moisture Damage

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Surging Growth Opportunities in APAC, MEA, and SAM

5.4 Market Trends

5.4.1 Mounting applications of Mineral Insulated Cable

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Mineral Insulated Heating Cable - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Global Overview

6.2 Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market Analysis - By Cable Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market Breakdown, by Cable Type, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Single Core

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Single Core: Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Twin Core

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Twin Core: Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market Analysis - By Sheath Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market Breakdown, by Sheath Type, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Copper

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Copper: Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Stainless Steel

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Stainless Steel: Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Cupronickel

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Cupronickel: Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Others: Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market Analysis - By Temperature Range

9.1 Overview

9.2 Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market Breakdown, by Temperature Range, 2019 & 2027

9.3 Less than 200C

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Less Than 200C: Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 201 - 500C

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 - 500C: Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million).

9.5 501- 700C

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 - 700C: Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.6 Above 700C

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Above 700C: Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market Analysis - By End User

10.1 Overview

10.2 Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market Breakdown, by End User, 2019 & 2027

10.3 Energy & Power

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Energy & Power: Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.4 Oil & Gas

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Oil & Gas: Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.5 Construction

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Construction: Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.6 Pharmaceutical

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Pharmaceutical: Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.7 Others

10.7.1 Overview

10.7.2 Others: Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



11. Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market - Geographic Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America: Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market

11.3 Europe: Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market

11.4 APAC: Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market

11.5 MEA: Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market

11.6 SAM: Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market



12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market

12.1 Overview

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.6 South America



13. Global Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market-Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Initiative

13.3 New Development



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Bartec

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Raychem RPG Pvt Limited

14.3 Briskheat Corporation

14.4 Chromalox, Inc.

14.5 eltherm GmbH

14.6 Emerson Electric Co.

14.7 MINERAL INSULATED CABLE COMPANY (MICC) LTD

14.8 THERMOCOAX GROUP

14.9 THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

14.10 Valin



15. Appendix

15.1 About the Publisher

15.2 Word Index



