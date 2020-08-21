Dublin, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Genset Rental Market (2020-2026): Market Forecast by Types, by KVA Rating, by Applications, by Prime Applications, by Verticals, by Region, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global genset rental market is anticipated to show robust growth during the forecast period on account of rising demand for reliable power supply from several verticals including manufacturing, utilities, and oil & gas segments. On account of projected growth in the construction sector, growing industrialization, and various government initiatives to boost infrastructure development in emerging economies, the rental genset market is anticipated to flourish over the coming years.



The massive coronavirus outbreak affecting almost all countries across the globe would hamper the demand for genset rental in the current year as a result of a decline in consumer demand leading to production cuts and oil & gas sector slump. However, demand would pick up pace post-2020 with the gradual opening of economies that were put under lockdown measures to curtail the spread of coronavirus and resumption of business activities moving towards full capacity utilization.

According to this research, Global Genset Rental Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2020-26. At present, Asia Pacific region accounts for the highest revenue share in the overall global genset rental market. Countries, such as China and India, contribute the major revenue share in the region owing to the rapid urbanization and growing infrastructure development activities across several verticals, which would drive the genset rental market growth over the coming years. Further, the Africa region also looks promising and would present lucrative opportunities for genset rental during the forecast period, mainly attributed to growing construction activities in the region and unreliable power supply from the grids.

The diesel genset rental segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the overall genset rental market globally in 2019 on the back of wide applications, various range of power rating variants, and high operational efficiency. However, gas gensets are expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period owing to rising environmental awareness and implementation of strict environmental norms by governments across several nations.

The report thoroughly covers the global genset rental market by types, kVA Rating, applications, prime applications, verticals, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights of Report

Historical data & Forecast of Global Genset Rental Market Revenues for the Period 2016-2026F

Historical data & Forecast of Global Genset Rental Market Revenues, By Regions, for the Period 2016-2026F

Historical data & Forecast of Global Genset Rental Market Revenues, By Types, for the Period 2016-2026F

Historical data & Forecast of Global Genset Rental Market Revenues, By kVA Rating, for the Period 2016-2026F

Historical data & Forecast of Global Genset Rental Market Revenues, By Application, for the Period 2016-2026F

Historical data & Forecast of Asia Pacific Genset Rental Market Revenues for the Period 2016-2026F

Historical data & Forecast of Asia Pacific Genset Rental Market Revenues, By Types, kVA Rating, Application and Verticals, for the Period 2016-2026F

Historical data & Forecast of Middle East Genset Rental Market Revenues for the Period 2016-2026F

Historical data & Forecast of Middle East Genset Rental Market Revenues, By Types, kVA Rating, Application and Verticals, for the Period 2016-2026F

Historical data & Forecast of Africa Genset Rental Market Revenues for the Period 2016-2026F

Historical data & Forecast of Africa Genset Rental Market Revenues, By Types, kVA Rating, Application and Verticals, for the Period 2016-2026F

Historical data & Forecast of Europe Genset Rental Market Revenues for the Period 2016-2026F

Historical data & Forecast of Europe Genset Rental Market Revenues, By Types, kVA Rating, Application and Verticals, for the Period 2016-2026F

Historical data & Forecast of North America Genset Rental Market Revenues for the Period 2016-2026F

Historical data & Forecast of North America Genset Rental Market Revenues, By Types, kVA Rating, Application and Verticals, for the Period 2016-2026F

Historical data & Forecast of Latin America Genset Rental Market Revenues for the Period 2016-2026F

Historical data & Forecast of Latin America Genset Rental Market Revenues, By Types, kVA Rating, Application and Verticals, for the Period 2016-2026F

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends and Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Revenue Share, By Companies

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

