ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 21 AUGUST 2020 AT 3.00 P.M.

COOPERATION NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING ROBIT FINLAND LTD’S SENIOR SALARIED EMPLOYEES HAVE ENDED

The cooperation negotiations concerning Robit Finland Ltd’s senior salaried employees ended on Thursday, 20 August 2020. Robit disclosed the initiation of the cooperation negotiations with a press release on 4 August 2020.

The cooperation negotiations covered all the senior salaried personnel of Robit Finland Ltd. The estimated need for reduction was five persons, at most.

As a result of the cooperation negotiations, Robit decided to terminate four persons, considering the current situation and future business needs and goals. The persons subject to the redundancies have been released from their obligation to work.

The object of the cooperation negotiations was to ensure and strengthen the company’s long-term profitability and cash flow.

