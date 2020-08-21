Dublin, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prepacked Chromatography Columns Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global prepacked chromatography columns market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Prepacked chromatography columns refer to pre-filled columns used for the decontamination of specific chemical compounds from mixtures. They are commonly used for various chromatography procedures, such as ion exchange, hydrophobic stationary phase, multimodal, etc.



They aid in managing the otherwise time-consuming and laborious process of packing the chromatography columns, thereby providing more time for processing the chemicals. They also eliminate the need to clean hardware and enable the users to test multiple chromatography resins for media evaluation at the same time. Owing to this, they find extensive applications in pharmaceutical, biotechnological, food and beverage and research applications.



Significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry, along with increasing product utilization in drug discovery and biological research, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Manufacturers are using prepackaged chromatography columns to produce vaccines and monoclonal antibodies that are cost-effective and can aid in treating rare and new diseases. Furthermore, widespread adoption of prepacked chromatography columns in the agriculture sector is also providing a boost to the market growth.



They are used to analyze plant growth hormones and conduct pesticide residue analysis to ensure that the crops are free of contaminants. In the food and beverage industry, these columns are used to analyze volatile flavor components in fresh and processed food products and conducting chemical studies of oxidative breakdown of fats and lipids by micro-organisms. Other factors, including the increasing demand for single-use products and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in biotechnology, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global prepacked chromatography columns market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Breakup by Type:

&lessThan; 100 ML

100-1000 ML

>1000 ML

Breakup by Technique:

Hydrophobic Stationary Phase Chromatography

Ion-Exchange Chromatography

Multimodal Chromatography

Others

Breakup by Application:

Resin Screening

Protein Purification

Sample Preparation

Anion and Cation Exchange

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research Laboratories

Water and Environmental

Food and Beverages

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc., Knauer Wissenschaftliche Gerte GmbH, Merck & Co. Inc., Pall Corporation (Danaher Corporation), Repligen Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tosoh Corporation, Waters Corporation, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global prepacked chromatography columns market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global prepacked chromatography columns market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technique?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global prepacked chromatography columns market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Prepacked Chromatography Columns Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 &lessThan; 100 ML

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 100-1000 ML

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 >1000 ML

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technique

7.1 Hydrophobic Stationary Phase Chromatography

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Ion-Exchange Chromatography

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Multimodal Chromatography

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Resin Screening

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Protein Purification

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Sample Preparation

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Anion and Cation Exchange

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-Use

9.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Research Laboratories

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Water and Environmental

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Food and Beverages

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East and Africa



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Knauer Wissenschaftliche Gerte GmbH

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Merck & Co. Inc.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Pall Corporation (Danaher Corporation)

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Repligen Corporation

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.7 Shimadzu Corporation

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Tosoh Corporation

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Waters Corporation

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis



