To Nasdaq Copenhagen

21 August 2020


Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2020.


The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

 Cibor-loanCibor-loanEuribor-loan
ISINDK000952826-7DK000952834-1DK000952818-4
Reference rateCibor 3MCibor 3MEuribor 3M
Cover poolH (SDO)G (RO)H (SDO)
Series32H32G32H
CallableNoNoYes
Auction results   
Total allotmentDKK 7,150mDKK 6,900mDKK 500m
Total bids DKK 17,585.2mDKK 27,670mDKK 1,165m
Interest rate spread+0.04%+0.10%+0.24%
Price100.20100.20100.00
Other information   
Maturity01-10-202301-10-202301-10-2023



Enquiries may be addressed to Funding & Capital, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel. +45 44 55 11 66.

