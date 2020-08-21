To Nasdaq Copenhagen



21 August 2020







Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2020.





The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

Cibor-loan Cibor-loan Euribor-loan ISIN DK000952826-7 DK000952834-1 DK000952818-4 Reference rate Cibor 3M Cibor 3M Euribor 3M Cover pool H (SDO) G (RO) H (SDO) Series 32H 32G 32H Callable No No Yes Auction results Total allotment DKK 7,150m DKK 6,900m DKK 500m Total bids DKK 17,585.2m DKK 27,670m DKK 1,165m Interest rate spread +0.04% +0.10% +0.24% Price 100.20 100.20 100.00 Other information Maturity 01-10-2023 01-10-2023 01-10-2023





Enquiries may be addressed to Funding & Capital, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel. +45 44 55 11 66.

