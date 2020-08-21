To Nasdaq Copenhagen
21 August 2020
Refinancing of floating rate loans.
The Nykredit Group has conducted auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2020.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.
|Cibor-loan
|Cibor-loan
|Euribor-loan
|ISIN
|DK000952826-7
|DK000952834-1
|DK000952818-4
|Reference rate
|Cibor 3M
|Cibor 3M
|Euribor 3M
|Cover pool
|H (SDO)
|G (RO)
|H (SDO)
|Series
|32H
|32G
|32H
|Callable
|No
|No
|Yes
|Auction results
|Total allotment
|DKK 7,150m
|DKK 6,900m
|DKK 500m
|Total bids
|DKK 17,585.2m
|DKK 27,670m
|DKK 1,165m
|Interest rate spread
|+0.04%
|+0.10%
|+0.24%
|Price
|100.20
|100.20
|100.00
|Other information
|Maturity
|01-10-2023
|01-10-2023
|01-10-2023
Enquiries may be addressed to Funding & Capital, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel. +45 44 55 11 66.
Attachment
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
København V, DENMARK
Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A_S - 21-08-2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
Nykredit Realkredit A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: