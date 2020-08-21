Dublin, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ketones Market By Form (Solid, Liquid & Semi-liquid), By Application (Supplements, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products), By Supplement Type (Ketone Salts, Ketone Esters, Ketone Oil, Raspberry Ketones), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Ketones Market is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period owing to increasing consumption of convenience foods, rise in health consciousness, and multifunctionality of ketones. Apart from that, surging application of ketones in automotive, electronics & electric and industrial processes is anticipated to further fuel the market globally over the coming years.



Ketones are simple compounds containing a carbonyl group and are mass-produced in industries for applications including solvents, pharmaceuticals and polymer precursors. Unlike, reactive groups like alcohol, ketones are relatively simpler in nature and have wider application base in automotive, electronics & electric and industrial processes. Because of their environment friendly nature, ketones are capable of meeting stringent regulations and emission standards which is anticipated to positively influence the growth of the Global Ketones Market.



The Global Ketones Market is segmented based on form, application, supplement type, company and region. Based on form, ketones are segmented into solid, liquid and semi-liquid. Ketones in their solid form, have enhanced shelf life as compared to the liquid and semi-liquid forms. They are also readily available for use and are convenient to carry as compared to the liquid or semi-liquid form. Some cases of stomach disorders while using the liquid ketones for the initial days have been reported but there is no such complication with solid form. Owing to these factors, solid ketones are mostly preferred for use by consumers.



Major players operating in the Global Ketones Market include HVMN Inc., Perfect Keto LLC, BPI Sports Holdings, LLC, Disruptive Enterprises, LLC (KetoLogic), Pruvit Ventures Inc, Ketone Aid Inc, Compound Solution Inc., Union Pharmpro Company Ltd., Ketond Nutrition LLC, Volken Chemicals Pvt Ltd and others. The market players are product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership to strengthen their position globally.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Ketones Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Ketones Market based on form, application, supplement type, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Ketones Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Ketones Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Ketones Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Ketones Market.

