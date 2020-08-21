Dublin, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hand Sanitizers Market, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hand Sanitizer Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15% during 2020-2025 as sanitizer use is now being treated as a major preventive measure to avoid spread of communicable diseases, especially COVID-19.



Growing consumer inclination towards health & wellness, rising awareness about health and hygiene, increasing per capita income, improvement in living standards and rise in health expenditure are few of the major factors leading to increasing inclination towards hand sanitization, globally. Consumers prefer hand sanitizers as they are more convenient and handier to use when compared to soap and hand wash. The reason behind this is that they do not require the usage of water and evaporate after disinfecting the hands. Apart from hygiene, some hand sanitizers also help in hand moisture retention.



The Global Hand Sanitizer Market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, end-user, region and company. Based on product type, the market is segmented into gel, foam, spray and others. Out of them, gel hand sanitizer accounted for more than half of the market share in the Global Hand Sanitizer Market in 2019 and the segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well. Gel hand sanitizers require comparatively lesser time for effectively eradicating germs and are easily available across various distribution channels. Gel hand sanitizers are also available in several pack size, owing to which this category has been witnessing significant growth.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Hand Sanitizer Market, in terms of value

To classify and forecast the Global Hand Sanitizer Market based on product type, distribution channel, end-user, company and regional distribution

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Hand Sanitizer Market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in the Global Hand Sanitizer Market

To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Hand Sanitizer Market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Global Hand Sanitizer Market

Some of the leading players in the Global Hand Sanitizer Market are GOJO Industries, Inc., Vi-Jon, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Unilever Group, Ecolab Inc., The 3M Company, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Type (Gel, Liquid, Spray, Foam)

5.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Pharmacy Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental/Convenience Stores, Others)

5.2.3. By End User (Households, Hospitals, Others)

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.5. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Asia-Pacific Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type

6.2.2. By Distribution Channel

6.2.3. By End User

6.2.4. By Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

6.3.1. China Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook

6.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.1.1.1. By Value

6.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.1.2.1. By Product Type

6.3.1.2.2. By Distribution Channel

6.3.1.2.3. By End User

6.3.2. Japan Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook

6.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.2.1.1. By Value

6.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.2.2.1. By Product Type

6.3.2.2.2. By Distribution Channel

6.3.2.2.3. By End User

6.3.3. India Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook

6.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.3.1.1. By Value

6.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.3.2.1. By Product Type

6.3.3.2.2. By Distribution Channel

6.3.3.2.3. By End User

6.3.4. Australia Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook

6.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.4.1.1. By Value

6.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.4.2.1. By Product Type

6.3.4.2.2. By Distribution Channel

6.3.4.2.3. By End User

6.3.5. South Korea Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook

6.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.5.1.1. By Value

6.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.5.2.1. By Product Type

6.3.5.2.2. By Distribution Channel

6.3.5.2.3. By End User



7. North America Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product Type

7.2.2. By Distribution Channel

7.2.3. By End User

7.2.4. By Country

7.3. North America: Country Analysis

7.3.1. United States Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook

7.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.1.1.1. By Value

7.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.1.2.1. By Product Type

7.3.1.2.2. By Distribution Channel

7.3.1.2.3. By End User

7.3.2. Canada Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook

7.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.2.1.1. By Value

7.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.2.2.1. By Product Type

7.3.2.2.2. By Distribution Channel

7.3.2.2.3. By End User

7.3.3. Mexico Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook

7.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.3.1.1. By Value

7.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.3.2.1. By Product Type

7.3.3.2.2. By Distribution Channel

7.3.3.2.3. By End User



8. Europe Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product Type

8.2.2. By Distribution Channel

8.2.3. By End User

8.2.4. By Country

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

8.3.1. Germany Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook

8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.1.1.1. By Value

8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.1.2.1. By Product Type

8.3.1.2.2. By Distribution Channel

8.3.1.2.3. By End User

8.3.2. United Kingdom Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook

8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.2.1.1. By Value

8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.2.2.1. By Product Type

8.3.2.2.2. By Distribution Channel

8.3.2.2.3. By End User

8.3.3. France Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook

8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.3.1.1. By Value

8.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.3.2.1. By Product Type

8.3.3.2.2. By Distribution Channel

8.3.3.2.3. By End User

8.3.4. Italy Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook

8.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.4.1.1. By Value

8.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.4.2.1. By Product Type

8.3.4.2.2. By Distribution Channel

8.3.4.2.3. By End User

8.3.5. Spain Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook

8.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.5.1.1. By Value

8.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.5.2.1. By Product Type

8.3.5.2.2. By Distribution Channel

8.3.5.2.3. By End User



9. Middle East and Africa Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product Type

9.2.2. By Distribution Channel

9.2.3. By End User

9.2.4. By Country

9.3. MEA: Country Analysis

9.3.1. Saudi Arabia Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook

9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.1.1.1. By Value

9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.1.2.1. By Product Type

9.3.1.2.2. By Distribution Channel

9.3.1.2.3. By End User

9.3.2. UAE Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook

9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.2.1.1. By Value

9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.2.2.1. By Product Type

9.3.2.2.2. By Distribution Channel

9.3.2.2.3. By End User

9.3.3. South Africa Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook

9.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.3.1.1. By Value

9.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.3.2.1. By Product Type

9.3.3.2.2. By Distribution Channel

9.3.3.2.3. By End User



10. South America Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Product Type

10.2.2. By Distribution Channel

10.2.3. By End User

10.2.4. By Country

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

10.3.1. Brazil Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook

10.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.1.1.1. By Value

10.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.1.2.1. By Product Type

10.3.1.2.2. By Distribution Channel

10.3.1.2.3. By End User

10.3.2. Argentina Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook

10.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.2.1.1. By Value

10.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.2.2.1. By Product Type

10.3.2.2.2. By Distribution Channel

10.3.2.2.3. By End User

10.3.3. Colombia Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook

10.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.3.1.1. By Value

10.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.3.2.1. By Product Type

10.3.3.2.2. By Distribution Channel

10.3.3.2.3. By End User



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers/Opportunities

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Pricing Analysis



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Company Profiles (Top 10 Companies)

14.1.1. GOJO Industries, Inc

14.1.2. Vi-Jon, Inc.

14.1.3. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

14.1.4. Unilever Group

14.1.5. Ecolab Inc.

14.1.6. Himalaya Drug Company Private Limited

14.1.7. ITC Limited

14.1.8. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

14.1.9. The 3M Company

14.1.10. Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL)



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/srga1r

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900