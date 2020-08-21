Dublin, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aromatherapy Diffuser Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Aromatherapy Diffuser market is expected to reach $3.34 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2019 to 2026. Aromatherapy diffusers are used to spread the aroma of essential oils or any other aromatic substance in a room or a specific area. It provides many health benefits in addition to the pleasant fragrance.



Factors such as rising demand for essential oils, increasing health awareness, and changing lifestyle are driving the growth of the market. However, the occurrence of allergies due to improper use of essential oils is restraining the growth of the market.



Based on the product, the ultrasonic diffusers segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as it breaks essential oil into tiny microparticles with the help of electronic frequencies thereby dispersing fine mists.



The key vendors mentioned are Organic Aromas, GreenAir Inc, Young Living Essential Oils, Edens Garden, Aramis Aromatherapy, Scentsy Inc, Puzhen, doTERRA International, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, Hubmar, ZAQ, SpaRoom, Innobiz, Aickar, Lively Living, and Vitruvi.



Products Covered:

Nebulizers

Heat Diffusers

Ceramic Diffuser

Evaporative Diffusers

Ultrasonic Diffusers

Reed Diffuser

Electric Diffuser

Candle Diffuser

Distribution Channels Covered:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Stores

E-Commerce

Retailers

Applications Covered:

Pain Management

Mood Enhancers & Energy Boosters

Insect Repellents

Spa & Relaxation

End Users Covered:

Commercial

Residential

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Aromatherapy Diffuser Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Nebulizers

5.3 Heat Diffusers

5.4 Ceramic Diffuser

5.5 Evaporative Diffusers

5.6 Ultrasonic Diffusers

5.7 Reed Diffuser

5.8 Electric Diffuser

5.9 Candle Diffuser



6 Global Aromatherapy Diffuser Market, By Distribution Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

6.3 Convenience Stores

6.4 Specialist Stores

6.5 E-Commerce

6.6 Retailers



7 Global Aromatherapy Diffuser Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pain Management

7.3 Mood Enhancers & Energy Boosters

7.4 Insect Repellents

7.5 Spa & Relaxation



8 Global Aromatherapy Diffuser Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial

8.3 Residential



9 Global Aromatherapy Diffuser Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Strategic Benchmarking



11 Vendors Landscape

11.1 Organic Aromas

11.2 GreenAir Inc

11.3 Young Living Essential Oils

11.4 Edens Garden

11.5 Aromis Aromatherapy

11.6 Scentsy Inc

11.7 Puzhen

11.8 doTERRA International

11.9 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc

11.10 Hubmar

11.11 ZAQ

11.12 SpaRoom

11.13 Innobiz

11.14 Aickar

11.15 Lively Living

11.16 Vitruvi



