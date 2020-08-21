Dublin, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aromatherapy Diffuser Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Aromatherapy Diffuser market is expected to reach $3.34 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2019 to 2026. Aromatherapy diffusers are used to spread the aroma of essential oils or any other aromatic substance in a room or a specific area. It provides many health benefits in addition to the pleasant fragrance.
Factors such as rising demand for essential oils, increasing health awareness, and changing lifestyle are driving the growth of the market. However, the occurrence of allergies due to improper use of essential oils is restraining the growth of the market.
Based on the product, the ultrasonic diffusers segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as it breaks essential oil into tiny microparticles with the help of electronic frequencies thereby dispersing fine mists.
The key vendors mentioned are Organic Aromas, GreenAir Inc, Young Living Essential Oils, Edens Garden, Aramis Aromatherapy, Scentsy Inc, Puzhen, doTERRA International, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, Hubmar, ZAQ, SpaRoom, Innobiz, Aickar, Lively Living, and Vitruvi.
Products Covered:
Distribution Channels Covered:
Applications Covered:
End Users Covered:
Regions Covered:
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Aromatherapy Diffuser Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Nebulizers
5.3 Heat Diffusers
5.4 Ceramic Diffuser
5.5 Evaporative Diffusers
5.6 Ultrasonic Diffusers
5.7 Reed Diffuser
5.8 Electric Diffuser
5.9 Candle Diffuser
6 Global Aromatherapy Diffuser Market, By Distribution Channel
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
6.3 Convenience Stores
6.4 Specialist Stores
6.5 E-Commerce
6.6 Retailers
7 Global Aromatherapy Diffuser Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Pain Management
7.3 Mood Enhancers & Energy Boosters
7.4 Insect Repellents
7.5 Spa & Relaxation
8 Global Aromatherapy Diffuser Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Commercial
8.3 Residential
9 Global Aromatherapy Diffuser Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
10 Strategic Benchmarking
11 Vendors Landscape
11.1 Organic Aromas
11.2 GreenAir Inc
11.3 Young Living Essential Oils
11.4 Edens Garden
11.5 Aromis Aromatherapy
11.6 Scentsy Inc
11.7 Puzhen
11.8 doTERRA International
11.9 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc
11.10 Hubmar
11.11 ZAQ
11.12 SpaRoom
11.13 Innobiz
11.14 Aickar
11.15 Lively Living
11.16 Vitruvi
