



Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Krause, Clemens

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Ferratum Oyj

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20200821124154_21

Transaction date: 2020-08-20

Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4,433 Unit price: 4 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 4,433 Volume weighted average price: 4 EUR



