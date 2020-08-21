Tampa, FL, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a hot luxury market often straddled with low inventory, Tampa Bay brokerage firm, Smith & Associates Real Estate, announces four penthouse listings for sale on both sides of the Bay.





Sold-out pre-construction, Bliss Condos has its premier listing back on the market. The two-story penthouse is the epitome of luxury. It offers the ultimate privacy with no shared walls; this boutique condo tower with 18 floors and only 29 homes overlooks Beach Drive and the newly constructed Pier in Downtown St. Pete.





The extraordinary two-story penthouse has an open floor plan that offers spectacular panoramic waterfront and city views of Downtown St. Petersburg from the oversized floor to ceiling windows that encase the entire home. This visually stunning 4,200+ SF residence features 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 2 oversized balconies, 4 parking spaces, a private elevator inside the home, and a gourmet chef's kitchen with WOLF appliances. Located at 176 4th Avenue NE 1801 St Petersburg, FL 33701, it is listed for $4,999,000.

Another two-story penthouse offering 4 parking spaces, 2 wired for electric vehicles, is on the market in downtown St. Petersburg at 100 Beach Drive NE that also has. Situated on the 19th and 20th floors of the Florencia, this boutique-style luxury tower with only 51 residences, offers, and 24-hour concierge service.





Florencia’s penthouse offered at $4,219,000 has two-floors with nearly 5,000 square feet of living space. The floors are connected by a masterfully crafted, free-standing, custom spiral staircase in the main foyer entry. This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms, 5.5 baths plus 4 terraces with east and west views, which provide a spectacular front-row seat to view Florida's magnificent sunrises and sunsets. The second-floor owner's suite is a hotel-like retreat complete with 180-degree views with floor to ceiling windows in the expansive and lavish bedroom with two terraces, and two separate and well-appointed full baths, one for each spouse, friend or guest. It also features an inviting study, morning kitchen, and exercise areas.

"These penthouses are such rare gems that we all get excited when they come to market," says Bob Glaser, President & CEO of Smith & Associates. Smith has a 19% market share for sales of over $1M+ in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties. They also dominate over $3M+ and $5M markets, representing over 24% of all luxury sales in each segment.





The company is also the exclusive listing agent for two new construction condo towers, Saltaire St. Pete and Hyde Park House. Both have penthouses that offer large outdoor terraces and interior spaces over 5,000 SF of living space. Salaire St. Pete is listed at $5,999,000, and Hyde Park House is $5,599,000.







About Smith & Associates Real Estate

Founded in 1969, Smith & Associates Real Estate is Tampa Bay's largest independent and locally-owned real estate brokerage, with a commitment to exceptional service and superior market knowledge. Deeply embedded in the community and comprised of six strategically located offices in the Tampa Bay area, 300 associates, an annual sales volume of $1.52 billion, and over 2,600 transactions a year. Smith & Associates Real Estate is the number one luxury brokerage firm of $1M + residences with 17.4% of the market share and an average price of $1.67M* (*average of luxury transactions as of December 31, 2019). The company completes a transaction every other day and is a nationally recognized leader in the Real Estate industry. For more information on Smith & Associates Real Estate, please visit smithandassociates.com.

