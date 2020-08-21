New hardware feature gives cannabis consumers more control over their vaporization experience with three time-based dosage levels



Jupiter will also offer Kinder-Safe™ premium child-resistant packaging solutions to its clients, a suite of proprietary child-resistant technologies for the cannabis industry

PHOENIX, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter Research, LLC (“Jupiter”), an industry-disrupting provider of inhalation technology for natural plant-derived extracts and a subsidiary of TILT Holdings, Inc. (“TILT”) (CSE: TILT) (OTCQB: TLLTF), today announced the launch of Dose-CTI, its custom time interval metered dosage delivery system for cannabis vaporization. This technology, previously limited to a small number of custom hardware orders, will now be available as a feature on most Jupiter devices, allowing extractors and licensed processors the ability to give their customers more control over their cannabis vaping experience.

Jupiter’s Dose-CTI provides a unique micro-dose control customization feature for power supplies and all-in-one vaporizer products offering brands the option to choose from one of three time-based metered dosage levels as a feature in their custom device. Customers can then select a vaporizer device with the cut-off time they prefer.

“Jupiter Research continues to be a market leader with a reputation for providing our customers the latest innovative technologies while upholding the highest standards for product quality and safety,” said Mark Scatterday, CEO of TILT and Jupiter’s founder. “We believe that this customizable feature of first level dose control attracts a broader base of customers, which provides consumers with the ability to regulate their intake. Dose control is core to Jupiter’s technology development.”

In addition to Dose-CTI, Jupiter will now offer customized Kinder-Safe™ premium child-resistant packaging solutions custom-fit for Jupiter’s vaporizer cartridges and power supplies. By reducing the need for customers to purchase packaging separately from third parties, Jupiter is streamlining the supply chain to help our partners get to market faster.

“As always, Jupiter delivers on our promise of consumer-centric innovation and dynamic B2B solutions at scale. By adding metered dose customization and child-safe packaging to award-winning CCELL® technology, Jupiter efficiently delivers a diverse product portfolio designed to meet the vaporization industry’s most critical needs,” said Scatterday.

About Jupiter Research

Jupiter Research engineers, develops and manufactures vaporization technology hardware for plant-based oil extractors. Acquired by TILT in 2019, Jupiter continues to drive innovation and move the industry forward, partnering with more than 800 brands around the world to provide vaporization hardware quality, reliability and variety.

About TILT

TILT Holdings helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies committed to technical innovation, TILT Holdings services more than 2,000 brands and cannabis retailers across 33 states in the U.S., as well as in Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research, a wholly owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, R&D and manufacturing, and Blackbird, a software and operations solutions provider for wholesale and retail distributors. The Company also owns cannabis operations CAC in Massachusetts and Standard Farms, LLC in Pennsylvania. TILT is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

