New York, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Deodorants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817824/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Stick, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Spray segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Deodorants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Roll-On Segment to Record 5.1% CAGR



In the global Roll-On segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 263-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Avon Products, Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

CavinKare Pvt., Ltd.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Lion Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817824/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Deodorants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Deodorants Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Deodorants Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Deodorants Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Stick (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Stick (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Stick (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Spray (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Spray (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Spray (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Roll-On (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Roll-On (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Roll-On (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Products (Product) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Products (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Deodorants Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Deodorants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Deodorants Market in the United States by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Deodorants Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Deodorants Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Canadian Deodorants Historic Market Review by Product

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 21: Deodorants Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Deodorants: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Deodorants Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: Japanese Deodorants Market Share Analysis by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Deodorants Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Deodorants Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Deodorants Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Deodorants Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Deodorants Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Deodorants Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: European Deodorants Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Deodorants Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 32: Deodorants Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Deodorants Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Deodorants Market in France by Product: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: French Deodorants Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Deodorants Market Share Analysis by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Deodorants Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: German Deodorants Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 39: German Deodorants Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Deodorants Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Deodorants Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Deodorants Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Deodorants: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Deodorants Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: United Kingdom Deodorants Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Deodorants Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Spanish Deodorants Historic Market Review by Product

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Deodorants Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Deodorants Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Deodorants Market in Russia by Product: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: Russian Deodorants Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Deodorants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 53: Deodorants Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Deodorants Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Deodorants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Deodorants Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Deodorants Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Deodorants Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Deodorants Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Deodorants Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Deodorants Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Deodorants Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 63: Australian Deodorants Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Deodorants Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Indian Deodorants Historic Market Review by Product

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 66: Deodorants Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Deodorants Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Deodorants Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 69: Deodorants Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Deodorants: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Deodorants Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Deodorants Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Deodorants Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 74: Deodorants Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Deodorants Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Deodorants Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Deodorants Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Deodorants Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Deodorants Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 80: Deodorants Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Deodorants Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Deodorants Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Deodorants Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Deodorants Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Deodorants Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Deodorants Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 87: Mexican Deodorants Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Deodorants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Deodorants Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Latin America Deodorants Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Deodorants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Deodorants Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Deodorants Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Deodorants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: The Middle East Deodorants Historic Market by Product

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: Deodorants Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Deodorants: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 98: Deodorants Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Iranian Deodorants Market Share Analysis by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Deodorants Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 101: Deodorants Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Deodorants Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Deodorants Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Deodorants Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Deodorants Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Deodorants Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Deodorants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 108: Deodorants Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Deodorants Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Deodorants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Middle East Deodorants Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Deodorants Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Deodorants Market in Africa by Product: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 114: African Deodorants Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 119

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817824/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001