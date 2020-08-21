DSG Global’s New Electric Vehicle Experience and Training Center Opens



SURREY, British Columbia, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global (OTCQB: DSGT) announced that the new center located in Fairfield, California has officially opened. The company will also be announcing a new expanded lineup of vehicles soon to arrive.

“We are excited to finally be entering the electric vehicle space. While it has taken more time than anticipated to become operational, the company will be selling hundreds of vehicles each month. The first orders for the Low Speed Electric Vehicles is being prepared for release with the manufacturer.” said Rick Curtis, President, Imperium Motor Corporation.

The company is also excited to be expanding the PACER single rider golf cart program. Recent developments now allow the company to enter the worldwide market with the PACER through our sales and distributor program. Vantage Tag now has an agreement for worldwide distribution for the new in demand Pacer. The company is still targeting several thousand of these vehicles to be leased/sold and in the program designed for revenue share with the golf course. A program that guarantees an increase in the PACE OF PLAY and generate revenues for the golf course at the same time.

Due to recent growth and expansion, the company has recently moved into new facilities. The complex, still located in Surrey, includes warehousing, larger engineering space and more office space with all parties in one complex.

Additionally, a number of product upgrades are forthcoming. The new 4G Tag is complete and available for sale/lease now. The first ever 12” INFINITY HD roof mount will also be available during next month. Lastly, the company has done several installations recently at golf courses in Asia, Europe, USA and Canada with July and August being the best months ever for customer orders. Golf is in demand and our plan of expansion is becoming a reality.

Please visit www.vantage-tag.com for pictures and additional information.

About VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS INC (VTS)

Vantage Tag Systems provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, PACER single rider golf carts, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to, among other things, the Company's ability to open its new customer facility and its ability to close and deliver on various purchase orders from customers, and the Company's expansion into markets outside of the golf industry. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: the timing and nature of any capital raising transactions; our ability to offer products and services for use by customers in new markets outside of the golf industry; our ability to deliver in a timely fashion and to our customers’ satisfaction the products purchased; the risk of competition; our ability to find, recruit and retain personnel with knowledge and experience in selling products and services in existing and new markets; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2018 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.