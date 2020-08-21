ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEALTHGAS INC. (NASDAQ: GASS), a ship-owning company primarily serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020.



OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Fleet utilization of 99.7% in Q2 ’20 - with only 11 days of technical off hire.

Fleet operational utilization of 97.1% in Q2 ’20, mainly due to few of our ships being in the spot market - equivalent to 10.8% of voyage days.

Fleet calendar days down 6.5% quarter over quarter to 3,743, attributed to our strategic fleet contraction.

About 71% of fleet days are secured on period charters for the remainder of 2020, with total fleet employment days for all subsequent periods representing approximately $112 million in contracted revenues. Period coverage for 2021 is currently 32%.

Voyage revenues of $36.3 million in Q2 ’20, an increase of $2.2 million compared to Q2 ’19 mostly due to the sharp rise (20%) of revenues stemming from our time charters and reduced presence in the spot market by 48% which were partly offset by the fewer chartered-in vessels.

Net Income of $8.9 million for Q2 ’20, corresponding to an EPS of $0.23, our best quarterly performance since the first quarter of 2013.

EBITDA of $21.8 million in Q2 ’20, compared to $14.6 million in Q2 ’19.

Low gearing, as debt to assets stands at 37.7% and quarter over quarter reduction in finance costs by $1.7 million.

Total cash of $51.5 million as of June 30, 2020 - following the cash utilization for the acquisition of two new small LPG vessels from affiliates. The first vessel was delivered in June 2020 while the second vessel will be delivered in September 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Results:

Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2020 amounted to $36.3 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 6.5%, compared to revenues of $34.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, following a noticeable rise - 20% - of our time charter revenues stemming mainly from small LPGs and our 22,000 cbm semi-refrigerated vessels, due to higher rates compared to 2019, along with limited exposure in the spot market which was quite soft mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Voyage expenses and vessels' operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were $2.1 million and $11.6 million respectively, compared to $4.1 million and $11.8 million respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The $2.0 million decrease in voyage expenses was mainly attributed to a 47.5% quarter-on-quarter reduction of spot days in conjunction with a noticeable decrease in bunker costs. The 1.7% decrease in vessels' operating expenses compared to the same period of 2019, is a result of the decline of our time charter and spot days, for which we incur operating expenses, by 6.5% compared to the same period of last year.

General and Administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 amounted to $0.5 million compared to $0.9 million for the same period of last year. This decrease is mainly attributed to the fact that for the three months ended June 30, 2019 share based compensation expense of $0.2 million was incurred, which was not the case for the three months ended June 30, 2020 since all the shares awarded under our equity compensation plan vested in August 2019.

Depreciation for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $9.2 million, a $0.3 million decrease from $9.5 million for the same period of last year due to the decrease in the average number of our vessels.

Impairment loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $0.7 million relating to two of our oldest vessels. No such loss was recorded in the same period of last year.

Interest and finance costs for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were $3.7 million and $5.4 million, respectively. The $1.7 million decrease from the same period of last year is mostly due to the decline of LIBOR rates and the decrease of our indebtedness.

Equity income in joint ventures for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 was $1.9 million and $0.3 million respectively. The $1.6 million increase from the same period of last year, is mainly due to the profitability of the three secondhand (2010 built) 35,000 cbm medium gas carriers which operate under a joint venture arrangement since Q1 '20.

As a result of the above, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported Net income of $8.9 million, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The weighted average number of shares outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 was 38.3 million and 39.8 million, respectively.

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 amounted to $0.23 compared to loss per share of $0.005 for the same period of last year.

Adjusted net income was $9.5 million or $0.25 earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to adjusted net income of $0.2 million or $0.01 earnings per share for the same period of last year.

EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2020 amounted to $21.8 million compared to EBITDA of $14.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net (Loss)/Income are set forth below.

An average of 41.1 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 42.0 vessels for the same period of 2019.

Six Months 2020 Results:

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2020, amounted to $70.6 million, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 2.6%, compared to revenues of $72.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to the reduction of our calendar days by 9.3% as a result of the decrease in the average number of our vessels by 2.6 vessels, along with fewer charter-in vessels.

Voyage expenses and vessels' operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $4.9 million and $24.8 million, respectively, compared to $7.9 million and $24.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The $3.0 million decrease in voyage expenses was mainly due to the 45.7% (or 608 days) reduction of spot days. The $0.1 million increase in vessels' operating expenses is mostly due to the unforseen technical damage of one vessel which occurred within the first quarter of 2020.

Depreciation for the six months ended June 30, 2020, was $18.6 million, a $0.3 million decrease from $18.9 million for the same period of last year, due to the decrease in the average number of our vessels.

Impairment loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $0.7 million relating to two of its oldest vessels. No such loss was recorded in the same period of last year.

Interest and finance costs for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were $7.9 million and $11.4 million respectively. The $3.5 million decrease from the same period of last year, is mostly due to the decline of LIBOR rates particularly in the second quarter of 2020, along with the decrease of our indebtedness.

Equity income in joint ventures for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 was $2.5 million and $0.5 million respectively. The $2.0 million increase from the same period of last year, is mainly due to the profitability of the three secondhand (2010 built) 35,000 cbm medium gas carriers which operate under a joint venture arrangement since Q1 '20.

As a result of the above, the Company reported a net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 of $11.9 million, compared to a net income of $1.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The weighted average number of shares outstanding for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 was 38.9 million and 39.9 million respectively. Earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2020 amounted to $0.31 compared to earnings per share of $0.04 for the same period of last year.

Adjusted net income was $12.6 million, or $0.32 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to adjusted net income of $2.3 million, or $0.06 per share, for the same period of last year.

EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2020 amounted to $38.3 million compared to EBITDA of $31.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below. An average of 41.1 vessels were owned by the Company during the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 43.7 vessels for the same period of 2019.

As of June 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents amounted to $36.6 million and total debt amounted to $357.1 million. During the six months ended June 30, 2020 debt repayments amounted to $20.7 million.

Fleet Update Since Previous Announcement

The Company announced the conclusion of the following five chartering arrangements:

A one year time charter for its 2018 built 22,000 cbm semi-refrigerated vessel, the Eco Arctic, to an International LPG trader until September 2021.

A six months time charter for its 2020 built LPG carrier, the Eco Texiana, to an International LPG Trader until December 2020.

A six months time charter for its 2012 built LPG carrier, the Gas Esco, to an International LPG Trader until December 2020.

A three months time charter extension for its 2018 built semi-refrigerated vessel, the Eco Freeze, to an International LPG Trader until September 2020.

A three months time charter for its 2016 built LPG carrier, the Eco Nical, to an International LPG Trader until September 2020.

With these charters, the Company has total contracted revenues of approximately $112 million. Total anticipated voyage days of our fleet is 71% covered for the remainder of 2020 and currently, 32% for 2021.

Including the time charters of our JV arrangements, total contracted revenues amount to $133 million.

Board Chairman Michael Jolliffe Commented

In spite of the global turmoil the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on, StealthGas exerted a very strong performance in the second quarter of 2020 - marking the best quarterly results we have seen over the last seven years. The pillars of our success were principally our strong period coverage secured ahead of the imposed lockdowns, our stable operating cost base and the lowering of our finance costs.



Our conservative strategy of striving to secure our fleet on period charters paid off in that we had concluded several period charters at competitive rates prior to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and hence were shielded from any market deterioration while at the same time managed to improve largely upon our profitability.



We proved that we have a strong fleet, solid financial position and efficient strategy, which instills us with confidence in this uncertain market we are facing. Our performance was also a proof against our share price levels, which we deem as an unfair reflection of StealthGas’s dynamics.



Going forward we will strategically navigate the tides of the COVID-19 pandemic, pursuing the best course of action amidst what may prove to be difficult market conditions.

About STEALTHGAS INC.

StealthGas Inc. is a ship-owning company primarily serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry. StealthGas Inc. has a fleet of 52 vessels. The fleet is comprised of 48 LPG carriers, including eight Joint Venture vessels, a 7,500 cbm newbuilding LPG carrier scheduled to be delivered in September 2020 and an 11,000 cbm newbuilding pressurized LPG carrier with expected delivery in 2021. These LPG vessels have a total capacity of 444,057 cubic meters (cbm). The Company also owns three M.R. product tankers and one Aframax oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons (dwt). StealthGas Inc.’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and trade under the symbol “GASS.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, or impact or duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although STEALTHGAS INC. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, STEALTHGAS INC. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts throughout the world to contain its spread, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydockings, shipyard performance, changes in STEALTHGAS INC’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.



Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by STEALTHGAS INC. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fleet List and Fleet Deployment

Fleet Data:

The following key indicators highlight the Company’s operating performance during the periods ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2020.

FLEET DATA Q2 2019 Q2 2020 6M 2019 6M 2020 Average number of vessels (1) 42.0 41.1 43.7 41.1 Period end number of owned vessels in fleet 42 42 42 42 Total calendar days for fleet (2) 4,004 3,743 8,331 7,554 Total voyage days for fleet (3) 3,994 3,732 8,316 7,520 Fleet utilization (4) 99.8% 99.7% 99.8% 99.5% Total charter days for fleet (5) 3,226 3,329 6,985 6,797 Total spot market days for fleet (6) 768 403 1,331 723 Fleet operational utilization (7) 95.3% 97.1% 97.1% 97.5%

1) Average number of vessels is the number of owned vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was a part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.

2) Total calendar days for fleet are the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

3) Total voyage days for fleet reflect the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period net of off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

4) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels were available for revenue generating voyage days, and is determined by dividing voyage days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

5) Total charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on time or bareboat charters for the relevant period.

6) Total spot market charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on spot market charters for the relevant period.

7) Fleet operational utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels generated revenue, and is determined by dividing voyage days (excluding commercially idle days) by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS:

Adjusted net income represents net (loss)/income before loss/(gain) on derivatives excluding swap interest received/(paid), net gain on sale of vessel, gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries, impairment loss and share based compensation. EBITDA represents net (loss)/income before interest and finance costs, interest income and depreciation. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before share based compensation, impairment loss, loss/(gain) on derivatives, net gain on sale of vessels and gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries. Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of shares. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS may not be comparable to that reported by other companies in the shipping or other industries. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are included herein because they are a basis upon which we assess our financial performance. They allow us to present our performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provide additional information on fleet operational results to investors.





(Expressed in United States Dollars,

except number of shares) Second Quarter Ended

June 30th, Six Months Period Ended

June 30th, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Net (Loss)/Income - Adjusted Net Income Net (loss)/income (179,256) 8,923,308 1,789,610 11,936,026 Plus loss/(gain) on derivatives 118,094 (28,385) 140,791 40,310 Less swap interest received/(paid) 29,100 (16,266) 79,952 (10,643) Less net gain on sale of vessel -- -- (7,473) -- Less gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries -- -- (145,000) -- Plus impairment loss -- 653,079 -- 653,079 Plus share based compensation 236,849 -- 471,096 -- Adjusted Net Income 204,787 9,531,736 2,328,976 12,618,772 Net (loss)/income – EBITDA Net (loss)/income (179,256) 8,923,308 1,789,610 11,936,026 Plus interest and finance costs 5,400,047 3,690,645 11,382,918 7,923,842 Less interest income (144,146) (38,528) (448,579) (151,488) Plus depreciation 9,474,181 9,246,107 18,948,367 18,568,068 EBITDA 14,550,826 21,821,532 31,672,316 38,276,448 Net (loss)/income - Adjusted EBITDA Net (loss)/income (179,256) 8,923,308 1,789,610 11,936,026 Plus loss/(gain) on derivatives 118,094 (28,385) 140,791 40,310 Less net gain on sale of vessel -- -- (7,473) -- Less gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries -- -- (145,000) -- Plus impairment loss -- 653,079 -- 653,079 Plus share based compensation 236,849 -- 471,096 -- Plus interest and finance costs 5,400,047 3,690,645 11,382,918 7,923,842 Less interest income (144,146) (38,528) (448,579) (151,488) Plus depreciation 9,474,181 9,246,107 18,948,367 18,568,068 Adjusted EBITDA 14,905,769 22,446,226 32,131,730 38,969,837 EPS - Adjusted EPS Net (loss)/income (179,256) 8,923,308 1,789,610 11,936,026 Adjusted net income 204,787 9,531,736 2,328,976 12,618,772 Weighted average number of shares 39,840,783 38,323,793 39,850,618 38,862,838 EPS - Basic and Diluted (0.00) 0.23 0.04 0.31 Adjusted EPS 0.01 0.25 0.06 0.32



StealthGas Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Expressed in United States Dollars, except for number of shares)

Quarters Ended June 30, Six Month Periods Ended June 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Revenues Revenues 34,083,501 36,251,844 72,526,319 70,628,602 Expenses Voyage expenses 3,721,160 1,667,365 7,049,679 4,058,634 Voyage expenses - related party 423,591 447,486 900,228 873,170 Charter hire expenses 1,467,505 (3,757) 3,565,054 318,606 Vessels' operating expenses 11,519,876 11,343,561 24,187,246 24,349,107 Vessels' operating expenses - related party 239,500 224,500 488,500 450,000 Drydocking costs -- 232,381 185,624 401,177 Management fees - related party 1,399,195 1,335,070 2,914,680 2,671,080 General and administrative expenses 902,521 502,949 2,024,608 1,070,625 Depreciation 9,474,181 9,246,107 18,948,367 18,568,068 Impairment loss -- 653,079 -- 653,079 Net gain on sale of vessel -- -- (7,473) -- Total expenses 29,147,529 25,648,741 60,256,513 53,413,546 Income from operations 4,935,972 10,603,103 12,269,806 17,215,056 Other (expenses)/income Interest and finance costs (5,400,047) (3,690,645) (11,382,918) (7,923,842) Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries -- -- 145,000 -- Loss/(gain) on derivatives (118,094) 28,385 (140,791) (40,310) Interest income 144,146 38,528 448,579 151,488 Foreign exchange gain/(loss) 7,231 2,418 (9,557) 3,370 Other expenses, net (5,366,764) (3,621,314) (10,939,687) (7,809,294) Income before equity in income of investees (430,792) 6,981,789 1,330,119 9,405,762 Equity income in joint ventures 251,536 1,941,519 459,491 2,530,264 Net (Loss)/Income (179,256) 8,923,308 1,789,610 11,936,026 (Loss)/Earnings per share -Basic & Diluted (0.00) 0.23 0.04 0.31 Weighted average number of shares -Basic & Diluted 39,840,783 38,323,793 39,850,618 38,862,838



StealthGas Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

December 31, June 30, 2019 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 68,465,342 36,637,082 Trade and other receivables 4,217,101 2,836,752 Other current assets 118,246 98,177 Claims receivable 314,217 326,267 Inventories 2,447,703 2,921,908 Advances and prepayments 749,681 1,252,393 Restricted cash 1,589,768 1,286,840 Fair value of derivatives 30,381 -- Total current assets 77,932,439 45,359,419 Non current assets Advances for vessels under construction and acquisitions 2,988,903 9,315,869 Operating lease right-of-use assets 473,132 44,965 Vessels, net 835,152,403 836,002,931 Other receivables 286,915 155,307 Restricted cash 12,065,222 13,559,697 Investments in joint ventures 25,250,173 42,997,937 Deferred finance charges -- 403,831 Fair value of derivatives 39,744 -- Total non current assets 876,256,492 902,480,537 Total assets 954,188,931 947,839,956 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Payable to related parties 7,043,121 1,431,444 Trade accounts payable 9,032,690 9,612,786 Accrued and other liabilities 6,002,079 4,874,382 Operating lease liabilities 473,132 44,965 Customer deposits 968,000 968,000 Deferred income 2,843,994 3,946,499 Fair value of derivatives 37,567 78,868 Current portion of long-term debt 40,735,556 56,189,137 Total current liabilities 67,136,139 77,146,081 Non current liabilities Fair value of derivatives 2,618,250 5,978,573 Long-term debt 325,247,902 300,915,648 Total non current liabilities 327,866,152 306,894,221 Total liabilities 395,002,291 384,040,302 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Capital stock 445,496 431,836 Treasury stock (24,361,145) (25,373,380) Additional paid-in capital 502,419,122 499,564,087 Retained earnings 82,942,210 94,878,236 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,259,043) (5,701,125) Total stockholders' equity 559,186,640 563,799,654 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 954,188,931 947,839,956



StealthGas Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in United States Dollars)