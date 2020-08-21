Company announcement no 28 - 20

21 August 2020





Major shareholder announcement

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”) hereby announces the receipt of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Holdingselskabet af 7. Marts 2019 ApS that Holdingselskabet af 7. Marts 2019 ApS as per 18 August 2020 holds 3,376,269 shares in NTG each with a nominal value of DKK 20 corresponding to 14.91 % of the total share capital and the total voting rights in NTG. The position at the previous notification was 17.7 % of the total share capital and the total voting rights in NTG.

