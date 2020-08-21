TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for July 2020.



Mutual fund assets totalled $1.64 trillion at the end of July 2020. Assets increased by $42.1 billion or 2.6% compared to June 2020. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $3.4 billion in July 2020.

ETF assets totalled $231.7 billion at the end of July 2020. Assets increased by $13.9 billion or 6.4% compared to June 2020. ETFs recorded net sales of $7.3 billion in July 2020.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Jul. 2020 Jun. 2020 Jul. 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Long-term Funds Balanced 203 550 314 (6,449 ) (502 ) Equity (87 ) 245 460 1,831 (5,371 ) Bond 2,574 3,054 1,427 7,265 10,490 Specialty 526 462 458 3,424 3,935 Total Long-term Funds 3,216 4,311 2,659 6,071 8,552 Total Money Market Funds 154 (429 ) (111 ) 5,119 32 Total 3,370 3,882 2,548 11,191 8,583

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Jul. 2020 Jun. 2020 Jul. 2019 Dec. 2019 Long-term Funds Balanced 819.9 798.6 797.1 821.8 Equity 522.8 507.9 515.9 532.5 Bond 232.0 227.4 207.6 218.2 Specialty 30.1 29.0 23.2 27.3 Total Long-term Funds 1,604.8 1,562.9 1,543.8 1,599.8 Total Money Market Funds 37.2 37.0 27.9 30.6 Total 1,641.9 1,599.8 1,571.6 1,630.4

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Jul. 2020 Jun. 2020 Jul. 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Long-term Funds Balanced 140 131 163 1,102 1,237 Equity 3,101 2,656 (152) 18,522 3,179 Bond 3,333 1,054 1,406 6,805 7,048 Specialty 315 98 (0) 1,314 304 Total Long-term Funds 6,888 3,939 1,416 27,742 11,768 Total Money Market Funds 420 180 136 2,191 546 Total 7,308 4,119 1,552 29,933 12,314

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Jul. 2020 Jun. 2020 Jul. 2019 Dec. 2019 Long-term Funds Balanced 5.9 5.6 4.1 4.9 Equity 139.6 131.6 113.4 126.2 Bond 74.7 70.1 61.1 65.9 Specialty 4.9 4.3 2.8 3.7 Total Long-term Funds 225.1 211.6 181.3 200.6 Total Money Market Funds 6.7 6.2 2.4 4.5 Total 231.7 217.8 183.8 205.1

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 84% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca .

For more information please contact:



Pira Kumarasamy

Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs

pkumarasamy@ific.ca

416-309-2317