TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for July 2020. 

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.64 trillion at the end of July 2020. Assets increased by $42.1 billion or 2.6% compared to June 2020. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $3.4 billion in July 2020. 

ETF assets totalled $231.7 billion at the end of July 2020. Assets increased by $13.9 billion or 6.4% compared to June 2020. ETFs recorded net sales of $7.3 billion in July 2020.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassJul. 2020Jun. 2020Jul. 2019YTD 2020YTD 2019
Long-term Funds     
     Balanced203 550 314 (6,449)(502)
     Equity(87)245 460 1,831 (5,371)
     Bond2,574 3,054 1,427 7,265 10,490 
 Specialty526 462 458 3,424 3,935 
Total Long-term Funds3,216 4,311 2,659 6,071 8,552 
Total Money Market Funds154 (429)(111)5,119 32 
Total 3,370 3,882 2,548 11,191 8,583 

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassJul. 2020Jun. 2020Jul. 2019Dec. 2019
Long-term Funds    
     Balanced 819.9  798.6  797.1  821.8 
     Equity 522.8 507.9  515.9  532.5 
     Bond 232.0  227.4  207.6  218.2 
     Specialty 30.1  29.0  23.2  27.3 
Total Long-term Funds 1,604.8  1,562.9  1,543.8  1,599.8 
Total Money Market Funds 37.2  37.0  27.9  30.6 
Total  1,641.9  1,599.8  1,571.6  1,630.4 

*   Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassJul. 2020Jun. 2020Jul. 2019YTD 2020YTD 2019
Long-term Funds     
     Balanced140  131  163  1,102  1,237 
     Equity3,101  2,656  (152)  18,522  3,179 
     Bond 3,333  1,054  1,406  6,805  7,048 
 Specialty 315  98  (0)  1,314  304 
Total Long-term Funds 6,888  3,939  1,416  27,742  11,768 
Total Money Market Funds 420  180  136  2,191  546 
Total  7,308  4,119  1,552  29,933  12,314 

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassJul. 2020Jun. 2020Jul. 2019Dec. 2019
Long-term Funds    
     Balanced 5.9  5.6  4.1  4.9 
     Equity 139.6  131.6  113.4  126.2 
     Bond 74.7  70.1  61.1  65.9 
     Specialty 4.9  4.3  2.8  3.7 
Total Long-term Funds 225.1  211.6  181.3  200.6 
Total Money Market Funds 6.7  6.2  2.4  4.5 
 Total  231.7  217.8  183.8  205.1 

*   Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 84% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs.
  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

