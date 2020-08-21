Kirsten Higgins has been named VP of Development and Contract Administration for Tidewater Utilities, Inc.

DOVER, Del., Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidewater Utilities, Inc. (“Tidewater” or the “Company”) has announced the promotion of several key employees as part of its ongoing succession planning initiatives.



Kirsten E. Higgins, with more than 20 years of experience in water and wastewater utility operations and management, has been named Vice President, Development and Contract Administration. Higgins joined Tidewater in 1999 with responsibilities for capital project management. In 2006, she was named Director of Water Planning and Development where her duties included managing Tidewater’s contract administration functions, land rights and water and wastewater franchise expansion plans as well as serving as a liaison to the state’s regulators and developers. Higgins serves on the Board of the Delaware Chapter of the National Association of Water Companies.

Alexis Virdin-Gede, with Tidewater for 17 years, has been named Director of Water Quality. Virdin-Gede previously managed water sampling and Tidewater’s in-house microbiology laboratory. In her new role, she will also be involved in all aspects of water quality compliance, systems and capital planning.

John Eckeard, with the Company for 20 years, was named Director of Distribution. In this role, he is responsible for managing new customer service installations, water distribution and fire protection system repairs and maintenance in addition to capital budgeting and ongoing improvement plan for our various systems.

Paul Peris has assumed additional operational managerial responsibilities as Director of Production and Maintenance. In his 19th year with the Company, Peris manages the day-to-day operations and maintenance of over 80 treatment plants, safety plans, transportation fleet, as well as capital budgeting and improvement plans.

“Our growing customer base and increasingly complex regulatory environment requires that we continue filling key roles with highly qualified and experienced professionals,” said Bruce O’Connor, President of Tidewater. “We congratulate Kirsten, Alexis, John and Paul on their additional roles and appreciate their ongoing leadership in ensuring high quality utilities service for Delaware residents and businesses,” he added.

About Tidewater

Serving Delaware since 1964, Tidewater is a wholly owned subsidiary of Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) that specializes in a full complement of water and wastewater services. Committed to sustainable practices, Tidewater offers its expertise in areas of water and wastewater operations and maintenance, municipal and industrial contract operations and consulting. The Company is proud to deliver safe drinking water as southern Delaware’s premier water company and serves to support the health and welfare of Delaware’s citizens, businesses and natural resources. To learn more about Tidewater, visit www.tuiwater.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

