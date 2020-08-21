WAWA, Pa., Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa announced today the official test and pilot of several new dinner menu items designed to provide freshly prepared, satisfying options that are affordable and convenient for any lifestyle. Menu items, with the exception of the Heat and Eat Meals, become available after 4 p.m. on the touch screen ordering system, offering customers the ability to select their preferred ingredients and customize meals to their liking.

Currently available at select stores, the new offer is expanding rapidly across Wawa’s operating area of six states (PA, NJ, DE, MD, VA and FL) and Washington, D.C., and will be accessible for delivery and curbside service in the coming months.

“We’re grateful to our customers who frequent Wawa for breakfast, lunch and grocery items, and are proud to introduce this new platform as another solution for making dinner easily accessible and satisfying for everyone,” said Mike Sherlock, Chief Product Marketing Officer, Wawa. “We always strive to listen to our customers, so we’ve spent time testing menu items in select stores, gathering feedback and perfecting our recipes with the goal of providing a family, group of friends, etc. the ability to select their preferred dinner while still enjoying a meal together.”

What’s Cooking?

Menu options are being tested in hundreds of stores through the company in various phases of feedback and execution ranging from 15 stores for the burger and pasta with more than 100 stores testing rotisserie chicken. All stores have implemented Heat and Eat Meals.



The new and improved burger featuring all-natural angus, lighter bun, cheese and fries

Penne or fettucine pasta with alfredo, marinara or Bolognese available with roasted veggies, broccoli, roasted chicken, meatballs and Asiago cheese

Entrée platters including braised chicken, pork roast or pot roast with two sides

Rotisserie-style chicken and Mac and Cheese

Six Heat and Eat meals, including penne chicken alfredo with broccoli, chicken and broccoli, chicken breast, spicy boneless wings, penne pasta with meatballs and Mac & Cheese with BBQ pulled pork

Kids Meals were just introduced and serve as a great complement to dinner with six entrees, side and beverage in a colorful, kid-friendly box with activities and Wally Goose trading cards!

The dinner menu items will be tested over the upcoming months, with plans in place for further expansion before the end of 2020.

