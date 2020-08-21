New York, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Office Stationery and Supplies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817819/?utm_source=GNW
8% in 2020 before recovering to reach a revised market size of US$186.9 billion by the year 2027. Massive exodus from traditional offices to a work-at-home environment is today a reality in almost every country worldwide. While office buildings remain closed with no occupancy and with most paper work migrating to digital platforms, there is a sharp decline in demand for office stationery and supplies such as computer/printer supplies; paper products; stationery/mailing supplies; desk supplies; filing supplies; binding supplies. With team meeting snow held online via videoconferencing apps, supplies used in physical office conference rooms like pens, notepads, whiteboards and white board pens and markers have declined. With office desks now empty there is a significant reduction in consumption of desk supplies. With snail mail marketing coming to a grinding halt with postal services disrupted and general anxiety over COVID spread via mail, packages and letters, demand for mailing supplies has fallen. In addition to private offices, all public offices offering consumer services also remain closed and are being replaced by digital alternatives thus impacting use of paper stationery
Reduced Footfall in Retail Hurts Sales & Profits
Strict implementation of social distancing measures has killed all unnecessary trips to physical stores. In the U.S. the peak of the pandemic witnessed over 85% of consumers avoiding shopping centers and malls and over 58% avoiding all shops in general. Stringent lockdowns like in India witnessed all non-essential businesses and shops shutdown resulting in abrupt halting of all sales. Office stationery and supplies being non-essential is bearing the brunt of limited footfall in stationery retail outlets. While offline retailing of office stationery and supplies has borne the brunt of the pandemic, the online sector is expected to bounce back once restrictions on e-commerce deliveries are lifted. In the post COVID-19 era, growth in the market will be driven by increasing gains in online platforms and rising demand for customized products. Green initiatives and the increase in adoption of recyclable stationery products by businesses will be a major driver especially in developed countries supported by rising awareness about the adverse impact of non-recyclable materials such as plastics on the environment. Companies such as Staples and Office Depot have started offering sustainable products including letterhead and office papers.
Online Trading Platforms are the Future as the World Faces Up to the New Normal of Social Distancing
For successful operation in the market in a time when the pandemic is changing the behavior of companies and people, manufacturers will need to launch their online portals and offer a comprehensive range of options to customers in addition to including mobile-based apps and social networking platforms to target customers. In the coming months, manufacturers of office supplies will also begin focusing on offering specialized products that allow remote work, which is likely to become the trend of the future. With employees working from home, demand is shifting towards home offices. Businesses are increasingly investing in at-home office supplies and digital solutions which equip employees to smoothly work from the comfort of their homes. Standalone desks, headphones, monitors, chairs, keyboards, device mounting equipment etc. have been witnessing a spike in demand since the month of March 2020, when countries started imposing lockdowns. At Shopify for instance, employees working from home are given a US$1000 stipend for purchasing supplies required for home office. Twitter is also reimbursing its employees working from home for office equipment such as chairs, cushions and desks among others.
