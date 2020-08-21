Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Kommuninvest Bonds, 2020-08-25

  

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2021-09-152109
SE00069950641.00 %500+/- 250
2023-02-222302
SE00096629430.75 %
500+/- 250
2024-10-022410
SE00104692051.00 %
500+/- 250
2026-02-042602
SE00137454520.75 %
500+/- 250

Maximum volume SEK 2 billion in total


Settlement date 2020-08-27

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on AUG 25, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue 2109, 2302, 2410, and 2602.

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 11.10 (CEST) ON AUG 25, 2020     


For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se