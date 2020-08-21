New York, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anatomic Pathology Market by Product, Application ), End User, Region - Global Forecasts to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05038705/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the anatomic pathology market during the forecast period. However, the availability of refurbished products, the lack of skilled professionals, and product recalls are expected to hamper the market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.



Disease diagnosis segment accounted for the larger share of the anatomic pathology market, by application, in 2019.

Based on the application, the anatomic pathology market is segmented into disease diagnosis and medical research. In 2019, the disease diagnosis segment accounted for the larger market share, due to the rapid growth in the geriatric population and the increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases.



Hospital laboratories to register the highest growth in the anatomic pathology market during the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the anatomic pathology market is segmented into clinical laboratories, hospital laboratories, and other end users.The hospital laboratories segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of patient visits to hospitals, a growing number of in-house diagnostic procedures performed in hospitals, rising awareness regarding early disease diagnosis, and the availability of reimbursements in developed markets for clinical tests performed in hospitals.



North America will continue to dominate the anatomic pathology market during the forecast period

Geographically, the anatomic pathology market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe.



Factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, the high-quality infrastructure for hospitals and clinical laboratories, and the presence of major market players in the region are driving the growth of the anatomic pathology market in North America.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 36%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 19%

• By Designation: C-level - 33%, D-level - 40%, and Others - 27%

• By Region: North America - 36%, Europe - 28%, Asia Pacific - 19%, and the Rest of the World - 17%



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

• Danaher Corporation (US)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

• Hologic, Inc. (US)

• Agilent Technologies (US)

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

• Sakura Finetek (Japan)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Bio SB (US)

• Diapath S.p.A. (Italy)

• BioGenex Laboratories (US)

• Abcam (US)

• Milestone Medical (Italy)

• SLEE medical (Germany)

• Histo-Line Laboratories (Italy)

• Amos Scientific (Australia)

• Jinhua YIDI Medical Appliance Co. Ltd. (China)

• MEDITE GmbH (Germany)

• Cell Signaling Technology (US)

• CellPath (UK)

• Medimeas (India)

• LUPETEC (Brazil)

• Micros Austria (Austria)

• SCILAB Co Ltd (UK)

• Bright Instruments Limited (UK)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global anatomic pathology market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product & service, application, end user, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall anatomic pathology market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their business better and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05038705/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001