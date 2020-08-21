New York, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Veterinary Imaging Market by Product, Therapeutic Area, Animal, End User - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04855266/?utm_source=GNW

However, lack of animal healthcare awareness, a severe shortage of skilled veterinarians, and the high cost of imaging instruments in emerging countries are factors expected to restrain the overall market growth, to a certain extent, during the forecast period.



Radiography (X-ray) imaging systems segment was the largest product type segment in veterinary imaging instruments market in 2019

Based on type, the veterinary imaging instruments market is segmented into radiography (X-ray) imaging systems, ultrasound imaging systems, computed tomography systems, magnetic resonance imaging systems, video endoscopy imaging systems, and other imaging systems.In 2019, the radiography (X-ray) imaging systems segment accounted for the largest share in veterinary imaging instruments market.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to various factors, such as the consistently high quality of images provided by X-ray imaging, cost-effective technology, and the increasing preference for this technology by veterinarians.



Orthopedics & traumatology segment was the largest therapeutic area in veterinary imaging market in 2019

Based on the therapeutic area, the veterinary imaging market is categorized into orthopedics & traumatology, obstetrics and gynecology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, dentistry, and other therapeutic areas.In 2019, the orthopedics & traumatology segment accounted for the largest share of the market.



The large share of this segment can mainly be attributed to the increasing incidence of bone injuries and the rising prevalence of arthritis, lameness disease, and joint disorders in animals.



Veterinary clinics and diagnostic centers is the largest end user segment in the veterinary imaging market in 2019

On the basis of end users, the veterinary imaging market is segmented into veterinary clinics and diagnostic centers and veterinary hospitals and academic institutions.Veterinary clinics and diagnostic centers accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019.



The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing number of veterinarians and the growing number of private clinical practices across the globe. Rising awareness among pet owners regarding routine & preventive care and improving government initiatives for small veterinary practices are expected to propel the growth of this segment in the coming years.



North America will continue to dominate the veterinary imaging market in 2025

The veterinary imaging market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latina America, and the Middle East and Africa.In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share.



The large share of North America can primarily be attributed increasing population of companion and livestock animals, rising meat and dairy product consumption, rising veterinary healthcare expenditure, and growth in pet insurance coverage.



The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

• By Company Type - Tier 1: 32%, Tier 2: 32%, and Tier 3: 36%

• By Designation - C-level: 35%, Director-level: 30%, and Others: 35%

• By Region - North America: 17%, Europe: 17%, Asia Pacific: 33%, and Rest of the World: 33%



Research Coverage:

The report analyses the veterinary imaging market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of various market segments, based on products, animal type, therapeutic area, end user, and region. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

This report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their positions in the market.



This report provides insights on:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the veterinary imaging market. The report analyzes this market by product, animal type, therapeutic area, end user, and region

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets, by products, animal type, therapeutic area, end user, and region

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about the product portfolios, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the veterinary imaging market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of the leading players in the veterinary imaging market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04855266/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001