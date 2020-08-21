New York, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Snack Foods Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817815/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Salted Snacks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$108.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bakery Snacks segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $135.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Snack Foods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$135.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$139.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.
Confectionery Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR
In the global Confectionery segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$89.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$116.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$91.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 916-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Snack Foods Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Snack Foods Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Snack Foods Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Snack Foods Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Salted Snacks (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Salted Snacks (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Salted Snacks (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Bakery Snacks (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Bakery Snacks (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Bakery Snacks (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Confectionery (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Confectionery (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Confectionery (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Specialty & Frozen Snacks (Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Specialty & Frozen Snacks (Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Specialty & Frozen Snacks (Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Snack Foods Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Snack Foods Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Snack Foods Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 18: United States Snack Foods Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Snack Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Canadian Snack Foods Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 21: Snack Foods Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Snack Foods: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 23: Snack Foods Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: Japanese Snack Foods Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Snack Foods Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Snack Foods Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Snack Foods Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Snack Foods Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Snack Foods Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Snack Foods Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 30: European Snack Foods Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Snack Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 32: Snack Foods Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Snack Foods Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Snack Foods Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: French Snack Foods Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Snack Foods Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Snack Foods Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: German Snack Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: German Snack Foods Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Snack Foods Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Snack Foods Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Snack Foods Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Snack Foods: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 44: Snack Foods Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: United Kingdom Snack Foods Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Snack Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Spanish Snack Foods Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: Snack Foods Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Snack Foods Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Snack Foods Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 51: Russian Snack Foods Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Snack Foods Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Snack Foods Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe Snack Foods Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Snack Foods Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Snack Foods Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Snack Foods Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Snack Foods Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Snack Foods Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Snack Foods Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Snack Foods Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: Australian Snack Foods Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Australian Snack Foods Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Snack Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Indian Snack Foods Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 66: Snack Foods Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Snack Foods Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: South Korean Snack Foods Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Snack Foods Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Snack Foods: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Snack Foods Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Snack Foods Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Snack Foods Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 74: Snack Foods Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Snack Foods Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Latin American Snack Foods Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Snack Foods Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Snack Foods Marketby Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Snack Foods Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 80: Snack Foods Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Argentinean Snack Foods Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 82: Snack Foods Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Brazilian Snack Foods Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: Brazilian Snack Foods Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 85: Snack Foods Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: Mexican Snack Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Mexican Snack Foods Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Snack Foods Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Snack Foods Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Snack Foods Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Snack Foods Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 92: Snack Foods Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: The Middle East Snack Foods Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: The Middle East Snack Foods Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: The Middle East Snack Foods Historic Marketby Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: Snack Foods Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for Snack Foods: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 98: Snack Foods Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Iranian Snack Foods Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Snack Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 101: Snack Foods Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Israeli Snack Foods Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Snack Foods Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Snack Foods Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Snack Foods Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Snack Foods Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Snack Foods Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Snack Foods Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Snack Foods Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Snack Foods Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Middle East Snack Foods Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 112: African Snack Foods Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Snack Foods Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 114: African Snack Foods Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 772
